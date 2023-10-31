Bigg Boss 17: After Isha Malviya accepts Samarth Jurel as boyfriend, Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi get closer

Bigg Boss has always been about friendships, fights, arguments, budding romances, and controversies and Bigg Boss 17 is serving almost all the aspects. The audience witnessed a major twist with the entry of Isha Malviya's current boyfriend Samarth Jurel.

At first, Isha refused a relationship with Samarth, but she later accepted it. While Samarth and Isha are seen romancing, there is yet another special connection budding between Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi.

Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi's special bond

Khanzaadi supported Abhishek when he had an emotional breakdown after Samarth Jurel's entry. While Abhishek gathered himself, Khanzaadi was seen giving him a long hug. Abhishek mentioned that it has been his favorite moment from Bigg Boss 17 so far. The two are seen having a lot of playful banter.

In yesterday's episode, funnily, Abhishek thanked Bigg Boss for the unexpected twist. But he stated that it would help him in the future. He also mentioned his liking towards Khanzaadi.

Abhishek also told Khanzaadi that they can have a hashtag #AbhiZaadi. In the loved-up promo, Khanzaadi told Abhishek, "Tum mujhe aap mat bolo." Sparks are flying between the two and it will be interesting to see Isha Malviya's reaction to this budding romance between her ex-flame Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi.

Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya's affair and break-up

Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya met each other on the sets of Udaariyaan. They instantly fell in love and had a YouTube Channel together. After dating each other for a year, the couple broke up. According to Isha, Abhishek was extremely possessive and was aggressive with her on some occasions. Isha mentioned that after her breakup with Abhishek, she met Samarth Jurel who was from the same hometown and they connected well. Isha and Samarth have been dating each other for a year.

Samarth and Abhishek's fights in Bigg Boss 17

Samarth Jurel has cleared his point of view that he doesn't like Abhishek and would never be able to forgive him for what he did with Isha Malviya. The duo had a fiery argument recently on the show which elevated to becoming a physical fight. However, other members of the house intervened and stopped their fight.

