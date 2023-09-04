Bigg Boss 17: After Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, will Sheezan Khan be a part of Salman Khan-hosted show? Report

Bigg Boss Season 17 is generating tremendous anticipation as it prepares to hit television screens. This iconic reality show, known for its drama, entertainment, and controversies, continues to be a major attraction for viewers. With each season, Bigg Boss brings together a diverse group of contestants from various backgrounds, leading to an explosive blend of personalities and emotions. As the show gears up for its 17th season, the buzz about the Salman Khan-led controversial show increases every day leaving audiences excited.

Sheezan Khan to be a part of Bigg Boss 17:

Now as per Tellychakkar's report, Sheezan Khan, who rose to fame after playing the lead role in Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul, has been approached for Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17. As per the reports, the talks are on between Sheezan and the makers of the show. If things go well then Sheezan will also be a part of the popular show. Currently, Sheezan is a part of Rohit Shetty-led show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. In the show, the actor is seen performing gruesome stunts and channeling her inner khiladi.

Rumored contestants of Bigg Boss 17:

Reportedly, a diverse mix of celebrities and popular YouTubers are in talks to join the upcoming reality show, Bigg Boss 17. The list includes Sumedh Mudgalkar, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Sangita Ghosh, Twinkle Arora, Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, Alice Kaushik, and Kanwar Dhillon. Notably, well-known YouTubers like Sourav Joshi, Anurag Doval, and Harsh Beniwal are also in consideration. Speculation surrounds the participation of celebrity couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. Additionally, Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Bebika Dhurve confirmed being approached but is contemplating her decision, while RadhaKrishn fame Mallika Singh has declined the offer to be a part of Bigg Boss 17.

Update about Bigg Boss 17:

Bigg Boss 17 might have an exciting theme – singles vs. couples, which might influence the selection of contestants. Interestingly, it's rumored that some former Bigg Boss contestants will return to the show, not as competitors but as mentors to guide the new contestants. Reports suggest that Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra from Bigg Boss 15 might make a comeback for a week or two. According to the rumors, Bigg Boss 17 will premiere on October 20. However, there is no confirmation about the same.

