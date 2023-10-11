Bigg Boss 17: Ahead of new season revisit Rubina Dilaik and Kavita Kaushik's EPIC showdown in Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss 17 is all set to premiere on 15th October 2023. The makers are making sure that the viewers are hooked on the upcoming show. The promos of the show are out and have increased the curiosity levels among the ardent fans of the show. The show is slated to be a culmination of Dil, Dimaag, and Dum and makers are taking the audiences down memory lane with iconic moments from across seasons of the show. One of the most iconic fights of Bigg Boss history can easily be one between Rubina Dilaik and Kavita Kaushik.

Rubina Dilaik and Kavita Kaushik lock horns in Bigg Boss 14.

Bigg Boss 14 was quite an interesting season. It had prominent faces from the TV industry like Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Ejaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, and Pavitra Punia among others. The show also garnered attention for having three prominent ex-Bigg Boss contestants Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, and Gauhar Khan as seniors. Kavita Kaushik entered the show as a wild card contestant. She was one of the few contestants in the history of Bigg Boss to take a voluntary exit. Kavita had many tiffs with various contestants but the one with Rubina Dilaik harped a lot of attention. In a clip shared by the channel from Bigg Boss 14, the prominent actresses from the TV world are seen locking horns in a fiery argument. Kavita can be seen charging towards Dilaik while the Choti Bahu actress is seen screaming at the top of her voice. It was after this spat that Kavita Kaushik decided to walk out of the show. Rubina Dilaik overcame all the struggles and emerged as the winner of the season.

Have a look at the interesting clip from Bigg Boss 14

About Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 is reported to have a Couples versus Singles theme. While Couples might enjoy luxuries, Singles will struggle even for basic necessities. The probable list of the contestants this season includes Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, and Sunny Aryaa from Tehelka Prank among others.

