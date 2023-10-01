Bigg Boss 17: Ahead of show's premiere, Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's mushy moments gets highlighted

The countdown for the most controversial, loved and watched reality show, Bigg Boss 17 is all set to begin. Led by Salman Khan, fans are eagerly waiting for the dashing host to grace the screens and host the show in his unique style. Like every season, this time too the buzz about Bigg Boss is strong and several top-notch celebrities are rumored to be a part of the much anticipated show. Amidst this hype, the channel and makers are leaving no stone unturned to give the audience a nostalgic ride of the previous season.

Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's mushy moments:

Just recently, Colors shared a throwback video of Bigg Boss 15 on its official social media handle. In this video, we see Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's candid mushy moments. This promo hinted at how the upcoming season might not see love but might have a tough competition. We then see Salman Khan saying, "Dil, Dimaag hi Dimaag aur Dum." The caption of this promo read, "#BlastFromThePast Inho ne toh liye dil se saare decisions, magar kya iss season aayenge yeh kaam?Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, 15th Oct se, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par !"

Watch Bigg Boss 17 promo here-

Speaking about Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, the duo fell in love while being locked inside Bigg Boss Season 15. Their relationship was one of the major highlights of the season and fans couldn't stop gushing over this cute couple. Despite facing many difficulties in Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi and Karan emerged as one of the strongest couples of the industry. Even after the show, they are going headstrong and are setting relationship goals.

About Bigg Boss 17:

Several celebrities like Vivian Dsena, Punjabi Singer Karan Sehmbi, Arjun Bijlani, Aishwarya Sharma, Rishabh Jaiswal and many others have been reportedly approached to participate in Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh was also approached for Bigg Boss 17. However, while talking to Pinkvilla, Ayesha exclusively told us that she won't be a part of the show. Bigg Boss 17 is all set to hit the small screens on October 15, 2023. The show will air from Monday to Friday at 10 pm, and Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

