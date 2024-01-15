Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma calls Isha Malviya 'dumb' after revelation about her eviction

Bigg Boss 17 is nearing it's finale and soon the viewers will get to know about the winner of the show. The show recently had one of the most emotional roller coasters with the family members of the contestants visiting the house. While viewers witnessed a lot of emotional breakdowns, they also saw the tension between a few family members.

In a conversation with her father, Isha Malviya spoke about evicting Aishwarya Sharma while her father revealed an important detail to her which earned a response from Sharma.

Aishwarya Sharma reacts to Isha Malviya's discussion with father

Isha Malviya's father talked to her about evicting Aishwarya Sharma and taking a firm stand on her decision. However, he asked her about her choices and later told her that if she felt that she would get support from Anurag Dobhal's fans, that is not happening outside. This information had Aishwarya's epic reaction.

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the conversation. She wrote, "Dumb #ishamalviya aakhir sach nikal hi gaya to get @uk07rider fan support she removed me and yet she didn’t get that support .. ye tumhare overconfidence ka graph."

Have a look at Aishwarya Sharma's tweet against Isha Malviya

How did Isha Malviya evict Aishwarya Sharma?

During Isha Malviya's captaincy, she had the power to decide to eliminate one of the four rule breakers and nominated contestants Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Anurag Dobhal, and Aishwarya Sharma. While Anurag had maximum rule breaks, Isha decided to eliminate Aishwarya Sharma from the show.

Isha was called out by Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Neil Bhatt for her decision. However, she maintained that she had a connection with Anurag and didn't share a great bond with Aishwarya and thus she kicked out the person with whom she is not friends.

In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar, Karan Johar lashed out at Isha Malviya for her friendships and trying to add fuel to the fire in many matters. He also called her out for being excited when Munawar Faruqui was questioned by other housemates regarding his personal life.

