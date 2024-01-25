Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma grills Isha Malviya for her game and stint on show; calls her 'dumb'

Bigg Boss 17 will soon get its winner. With the finale scheduled on January 28th, the current season of the controversial reality show will come to an end. Meanwhile, one of the most vocal contestants from Bigg Boss 17, Aishwarya Sharma, has slammed Isha Malviya. The former mentioned the Udaariyaan actress as dumb and even took a dig at her journey.

Aishwarya Sharma slams Isha Malviya

Ever since Isha Malviya evicted Aishwarya Sharma from the Bigg Boss 17 house, the latter considers her eviction unfair. However, after walking out of the house, the Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame has been vocal about her thoughts on other contestants. Recently, she took to social media and targeted Isha Malviya for not having clarity in her thoughts.

Although Aishwarya Sharma did not mention Isha's name anywhere, the note she shared on social media clearly hints at her. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sharma wrote, "So called Bigg boss Contestant is saying 1.Aishwarya ek competition thi isiliye Power mili toh nikala 2. Aishwarya ka koi input nahi tha 3. In family episode Infront of her father she said - (In hints) Anurag ke fans toh.. matlab samjho na And she is denying this in interview Toh bhai ek baat decide kar lo .. kehna kya chahti ho..

Grilling Isha on her game and stint in the house, Aishwarya mentioned how her personal life and habit of gossiping have been the sole inputs. The Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress added, "rahi baat aapke input ki toh sirf aapki personal life, chugali karna and Abhishek ko poke karna tha Once a dumb always a dumb 😂 #biggbooss17 #bb17 #karma."

Have a look at her tweet:

Isha Malviya evicted Aishwarya Sharma

In the previous episodes, when Isha Malviya and Aishwarya Sharma were on the show, the former, being the then-captain of the house, was given the power to evict the nominated constants on the basis of the rule break.

However, the Udaariyaan actress decided to evict Aishwarya Sharma and, as an explanation, mentioned that she did not get along with her. The other inmates were also disappointed with the decision. Neil Bhatt even lost his cool and got into a heated argument with Isha.

