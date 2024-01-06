Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma on Ankita Lokhande ousting Abhishek Kumar: Aur ye bolti hai mai dil se khelti hu

Bigg Boss 17 is currently the hot topic of discussion on social media as the reality show is delivering the right amount of drama and controversies. Recently, Abhishek Kumar's feud with Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel became the highlight after Abhishek got physically violent and slapped Samarth.

This happened after the couple provoked and poked Abhishek, and due to this, he lost his calm. Later, Bigg Boss asked the current house captain to decide on the matter. Ankita thus decided to evict Abhishek Kumar due to his violent behavior.

Aishwarya Sharma slams Ankita Lokhande's decision:

Now, Aishwarya Sharma, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss 17, questioned Ankita Lokhande's decision to evict Abhishek Kumar. Taking to her Twitter handle, Aishwarya mentioned how Ankita made Abhishek her 'gulam' as a part of the New Year resolution task and made him do all her work.

Aishwarya wrote, "#AnkitaLokahnde ne saara kaam @Abhishekkuma08 se karwaya .. and yet she eliminated him .. aur ye bolti hai Main dil se khelti hoon she should have said #chintu ko ek aur chaanta maarna chahiye."

Take a look at Aishwarya Sharma's tweet here-

About Aishwarya Sharma's eviction:

Speaking about Aishwarya Sharma, the actress was evicted from Bigg Boss Season 17 by Isha Malviya. When Isha was the captain of the house, Bigg Boss asked Isha to evict a contestant who had violated many rules of the Bigg Boss House.

From Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Anurag Dobhal, and Aishwarya, Isha decided to evict Aishwarya based on her personal equation with her. Thus, Aishwarya had to take an exit from the show. After Aishwarya, Neil Bhatt, and Rinku Dhawan were also eliminated on the weekend ka vaar episode due to less votes.

About Abhishek Kumar's eviction:

In tonight's episode, Ankita Lokhande will be taking the decision to evict Abhishek Kumar. However, in the latest promo of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan is seen lashing out at Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel for provoking Abhishek. Salman asked Isha how she would have reacted if she were in the same situation. The host mentioned how Abhishek was wrong for using physical violence but also called out Samarth for planning and provoking Abhishek.

