Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma opens up on losing self-respect in previous relationship

Bigg Boss is usually known for controversies and fights, however, in Bigg Boss 17, people are slowly and steadily getting to know more about each other. Recently, the housemates celebrated the beautiful festival of Karwa Chauth, and post the celebrations, they sat in the garden area to share their life stories. Aishwarya Sharma spoke about her previous relationship.

Aishwarya Sharma reveals being in a toxic relationship

Aishwarya Sharma shared her emotional stories with the housemates and expressed that her husband Neil Bhatt helped her gain her self-respect back which she lost during her previous relationship. In the 24*7 LIVE feed of Bigg Boss 17, Aishwarya said, "Jo pyaar chaiye tha woh mujhe issne diya hai. Jab self-respect ki baat aa rahi hai or self-love ki baat aa rahi hai, I had lost my self-respect because I was in a really bad relationship before. Pyaar ki jo bhook hoti hai na, ke tu mujhe kuch mat de, bas pyaar de, woh isse mila"

(The love that I always craved for, I got from him. If we talk about self-respect and self-love, I had lost my self-respect as I was in a really bad relationship. I was always hungry for love and wanted nothing but love from my partner, I got it from him (Neil)."

Have a look at an adorable video of Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt from Bigg Boss 17

Aishwarya Sharma's ex-boyfriend's claims

While Aishwarya Sharma is locked inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, her ex-boyfriend Rahul Pandya has come out in the open and spoken about his relationship with Aishwarya. A few intimate pictures of the couple also went viral. Rahul mentioned that Aishwarya and he never really broke up and he was waiting for her until he found out about her roka with actor Neil Bhatt.

Rahul claimed to have supported Aishwarya during her struggle days. He claimed in an interview with TellyChakkar that he paid 1 lakh 20 thousand as Aishwarya's acting class fees and also took her shopping whenever needed.

As per several media reports, after Isha faces her ex-boyfriend and current love interest in the house, the makers can bring Rahul and Aishwarya face-to-face on the show.



ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt confides in wife Aishwarya Sharma after Bigg Boss exposes Vicky Jain's masterplan