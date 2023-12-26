Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma wishes to return to show as wild card, calls her eviction 'unfair'; Watch

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, the viewers were shocked when Isha Malviya evicted Aishwarya Sharma. For the uninitiated, Isha received a special power from Bigg Boss to evict a contestant from the nominated contestants (Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Anurag Dobhal, and Ankita Lokhande). According to the condition, Isha had to eliminate the contestants based on the number of rules they violated. However, saving Anurag, Isha decided to evict Aishwarya.

Aishwarya Sharma reacts to her eviction:

Now, after exiting Bigg Boss 17, Aishwarya Sharma has finally reacted to her shocking eviction. Taking to her social media handle, the actress shared a video expressing her opinion about her eviction. In the video, Aishwarya also expressed her wish to return to the show as a wild card contestant.

Watch Aishwarya Sharma's video here-

Sharing her thoughts, Aishwarya Sharma said, "You all must have seen my eviction and it's very clear, it's an unfair eviction. Clearly, it was instructed by Bigg Boss that you have to make a decision as per the rules violation. But Isha, who is the captain, who had this huge power, misused this power and evicted me."

She continued, "It was clear what she was doing. Bigg Boss constantly told her to decide according to the rules violation. Rinku ji clearly told her that Aishwarya has become a threat to you. I never expected but Ankita and Munawar also said that the decision was unfair."

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress added, "If I get a chance to go back, I will definitely go back and I will take revenge from everyone. I really request you Bigg Boss please call me back. In her bad times, I was with her but she forgot the special point and took the decision even though there was no rule-breaking from my side. I would definitely go if I get the chance." She also thanked her fans for their support.

Celebs react to Aishwarya's video:

Bigg Boss 17 former contestant Navid Sole also dropped a comment on Aishwarya's video. He wrote, "Love you and you did amazing @aisharma812." Also, Aishwarya's close friend and Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam also shared her thoughts about Aishwarya's eviction. Archana commented, "Yes, bigg boss ne hit bhi Diya tha ki rule break ke adhar per but usne apni dushmani nikali."

After Aishwarya's exit, Neil Bhatt and Isha Malviya were involved in a massive argument.

