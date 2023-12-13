Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma's SAVAGE reply to Vicky Jain has Rakhi Sawant & Yashraj Mukhate connection

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite dramatic with each passing episode. In yesterday's episode, Isha Malviya revealed many secrets about Abhishek Kumar, while Samarth Jurel also revealed that Kumar was kicked out of Udaariyaan because of his behavior.

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain also fought but they made up soon after. In the forthcoming episodes, the viewers will witness yet another fight between Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma.

Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma lock horns yet again

Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma were never on good terms. From the first week itself, the friction between the two was quite visible, and in no time, they declared their dislike for each other. As per the new promo released by the channel, Aishwarya and Vicky will be seen locking horns yet again, this time because of house duties.

Vicky has been mentioning that Dimag Room members Aishwarya Sharma and Arun Mashettey have been quite biased and don't treat everyone with the same rules. The fight happens on the same topic wherein Aishwarya loses her cool on Vicky and gives him tags like Sana 2.0, and Masterblind among others.

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Vicky called Aishwarya 'badtameez' (ill-mannered) to which, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress said 'Tu Kya Hai' and continued signing the 'Tu Kya Hai' parody by Yashraj Mukhate. Mukhate had composed a little song based on Rakhi Sawant's media interactions.

More about Yashraj Mukhate's composition

Rakhi Sawant had counter-attacked Tanushree Datta in one of her interviews during their infamous controversy. Tanushree had expressed her displeasure on being replaced by someone like Rakhi Sawant from an item song. Rakhi had retorted saying, "Charsuli garduli, tu kya hai'. The statement caught Yashraj Mukhate's attention and he made a parody song and jingle from the same which became extremely popular.

Aishwarya Sharma and Vicky Jain's fight continued

Aishwarya and Vicky's fight continued as Vicky called out Aishwarya for her childish acts. Aishwarya had the same saying: She's fine being a kid. Aishwarya made Vicky recall the things he had been pulled up for by Big Boss and Salman Khan. She mentioned him being called a manipulator, trying to make groups, flipper and more.

Aishwarya Sharma and Vicky Jain's first major fight

Aishwarya and Vicky maintained a circle of respect before a major fight happened between the duo. Aishwarya was taken aback by Vicky's jokes about married men and putting down wives. She told him that everybody is not as unhappy in marriage as him and he should make it sound like that.

Vicky Jain nominated Neil Bhatt for the entire season

When Vicky Jain was in the Dimaag Room, along with Sunny Aryaa, Arun Mashettey, Sana Raees Khan, and Anurag Dobhal, Bigg Boss asked them to replace Dobhal's lifetime nomination punishment with any contestant of their choice. Vicky proposed Neil Bhatt's name. Other members of the room got influenced by him and took his (Neil's) name too, resulting in his nominations throughout the season.

This made Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma extremely against Vicky Jain.

Vicky Jain's dislike towards Aishwarya Sharma

Vicky has been quite vocal about his thoughts on Aishwarya Sharma. In one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Vicky was disturbed as he was compared to Aishwarya. He had expressed his dislike for Aishwarya, always mocking others and making faces.

