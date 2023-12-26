Bigg Boss 17: Ajaz Khan shares his thoughts on Munawar Faruqui-Abhishek Kumar's bond in the house
Ajaz Khan, who participated in Bigg Boss 7, shared his thoughts on Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar's equation. The actor revealed liking their friendship. Here's what Ajaz Khan said.
Bigg Boss 17 manages to top the TRP charts, thanks to the conflicts and disputes between the contestants that keep the audience glued to the screens.
The controversial reality show enjoys a massive fan following across the country. Also, several celebrities take to social media to share their opinion about Bigg Boss 17 and its contestants. Recently, Ajaz Khan opened up about his thoughts on Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar's equation.
Ajaz Khan likes Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar's friendship
Ajaz Khan, a devoted fan of Bigg Boss, not only participated in the show but also watches it regularly. Recently, he shared his thoughts on the current dynamics between the contestants Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar on X (formerly Twitter). According to Ajaz, their friendship is thriving inside the controversial house.
The Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa actor wrote, "Ek Dil Toota Hua Banjara Aur Ek Aashiq Aawara #MunawarFaraqui #Abhishekh Agar Dosti Ho toh Aisi Ho i am Liking Their Friendship in @BiggBoss House!."
Have a look at his tweet:
For the uninitiated, Ajaz Khan participated as a wild card contestant in Bigg Boss 7 and made it to the finals. It was his entry into the show that garnered him huge popularity and recognition in the industry.
Abhishek Kumar discusses Vicky Jain's views on Munawar Faruqui with him
Following the entry of the new wild card contestant in the Bigg Boss 17 house, things have turned a bit chaotic for Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra. Talking about the same, Vicky Jain sat down with Abhishek Kumar and shared his views on Munawar's game in the show. He spoke about the stand-up comedian's bond with Mannara and Abhishek.
Vicky Jain highlighted how Ayesha Khan is getting nice treatment in the house because of her friendship with Munawar. After listening to his statements, the Udaariyaan actor went to Munawar and Ayesha. He revealed what Vicky Jain tried explaining to him regarding the current situation in the house.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.
