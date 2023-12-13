Bigg Boss 17: Ali Asgar opines on his Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii co-star Rinku Dhawan; says ‘She is very blunt’

Ali Asgar rose to fame after playing Kamal Agarwal on the iconic daily soap Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. He shares a friendly equation with the current Bigg Boss 17 contestant, Rinku Dhawan, who was also part of the soap opera. During the show, Ali and Rinku developed a lifelong bond that is still going strong. In a recent interaction with ETimes, Ali Asgar spoke about Rinku Dhawan’s game inside the controversial house.

Ali Asgar says he is excited to see Rinku Dhawan in Bigg Boss house

In a conversation with ETimes, Ali Asgar shared his opinion on friend Rinku Dhawan’s decision to participate in Bigg Boss 17. He said that he is always happy and excited to see her in the house. The actor stated, “I have known her since 1998-99. She is very strong and mature enough to play the game well. She is someone who knows how to play the game with her heart and mind and not just shout or fight with everyone else in the house.”

Furthermore, Ali opened up about how Rinku is going inside the house. He quoted, “Rinks knows how to perform the tasks very well. She understands the game of the other contestants in the house. She is very blunt and stands for what she says and thinks. She will show everyone that ‘Dudh dudh hota hai aur dahi dahi hota hai’.”

Take a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17:

Ali Asgar commented on how Rinku Dhawan is not faking anything about herself in the Bigg Boss game. He said, “She is not wearing a mask in the house, unlike some. If there was ever a lie spector task in the house, I can confidently say she would remain completely truthful, just as she has been since day one.”

Mentioning how he is extremely proud of Rinku for her conscious effort to not raise her voice even during the conflicts, Ali added, “She communicates with contestants in a calm and normal tone to ensure understanding.”

When asked what he told the BB contestant before she entered the house, the 53-year old actor shared that he just asked her to play the game with her heart and remain her true self.

About Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 is hosted by Salman Khan. The contestants who locked in the 17th season of Bigg Boss include Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra , Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Khanzaadi, Anurag Dobhal, Arun Maashetty, and Rinku Dhawan. K-pop singer Aoora has just joined the show as a wildcard entry.

