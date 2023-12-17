Bigg Boss 17: Aly Goni backs Munawar Faruqui after Ayesha Khan enters show to EXPOSE him

Bigg Boss 17 is headed towards an exciting twist. Munawar Faruqui is one of the most talked about contestants on the show. He is also called the most sought-after and deserving winner of the trophy this season. The comedian-rapper has made many connections in the house and is often seen giving suggestions and advice to the co-contestants on the show.

However, in the upcoming episodes, Munawar will be seen in a tight spot as actress Ayesha Khan is all set to enter the house to confront him. While the same has created a lot of buzz, Munawar's friend Aly Goni came out in his support.

Aly Goni condemns the entry of Ayesha Khan

Aly Goni has been quite vocal about his support for Faruqui and now that his image can get maligned, Goni came out in his support again. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Aly wrote, "Don’t know what’s happening in this show but this is so sad. I mean u can’t do this. U can’t publicly destroy someone’s image like this.. housemate kuch bhi bole woh alag baat hai but bb people sending someone like this and try to destroy ur image. It’s his personal life. Sad."

Have a look at Aly Goni's tweet for Munawar Faruqui and Bigg Boss 17

Ayesha Khan's claims about Munawar Faruqui

Actress Ayesha Khan gave an interview recently about being cheated on by one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 17. Khan didn't take Munawar Faruqui's name but mentioned that the person claimed to have broken up with his ex-girlfriend, however, after he went on the show, she saw his ex-girlfriend posting a story for the rapper and comedian. This created doubt in Khan's mind and she confronted the person's ex-girlfriend, the girls realized that they were being two-timed.

The interview clip went viral on the internet and fans tried to join the dots. One of the instances that sort of confirmed the speculation that Ayesha was talking about Munawar was her comment on his girlfriend Nazila Sitashi's reel. Sitashi had posted a reel about being goofy/tom-boyish and girly.

She captioned the reel as 'My Boyfriend has two girlfriends' indicating that she can pull off being a goofy dresser to a stylish diva. Ayesha Khan commented on the reel with 'Itna sach bhi nahi bolna tha' indicating that she is indeed right that her boyfriend (Munawar Faruqui) had two girlfriends.

Ayesha Khan demands an apology from Munawar Faruqui

As per the promos of Bigg Boss 17, Ayesha Khan is all set to enter the show as a wildcard contestant to confront and ask questions to Munawar on double dating. She stated that she demanded an apology from Faruqui.

Ayesha Khan confronts Munawar Faruqui

In yet another promo released today, Ayesha Khan met Munawar Faruqui and confronted him in a fiery manner. Mumawar was called into the Archive Room wherein he was told that in the real world, there are people who call him non-comital and he should meet them. Just then, Ayesha Khan entered the room leaving Faruqui shocked.

Ayesha confronted him on claiming to be in a relationship on the show. Munawar confessed that he has been pretending to be in a relationship as he doesn't want the news of his breakup to go out from the show. Ayesha asked him about double dating while the rapper-comedian fumbled.

