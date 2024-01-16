Bigg Boss 17: Aly Goni shares unseen PIC with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain; calls them 'best couple'
Married couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain do not seem to be getting along with each other inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Meanwhile, Aly Goni came out in support of the duo.
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of those couples inside Bigg Boss 17 who have become the talk of the town since their initial days on the show. The duo has faced several ups and downs while trying to save their relationship. Their current situation in the reality show has raised concern among the fans.
However, a few of their close friends have spoken in their favor while extending support to Ankita and Vicky. Most recently, actor Aly Goni took to his social media handle and penned a sweet note for them.
Aly Goni lauds Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain
Undoubtedly, the changing dynamics between Ankita and Vicky have turned out to be one of the most discussed subjects for the audience. However, many celebrities have extended support to them. One of them is Bigg Boss 14's Aly Goni. The young actor shared a candid picture with the dynamic duo, along with Jasmine Basin in the frame.
Dropping the unseen snap on his Instagram story, Aly wrote, "TV pe kya dikh raha hai don’t know but they both are one of the best and fun couples I have ever met… more power to you both @lokhandeankita @realvikasjainn"
Look at the post here:
Rajiv Adatia's tweet for Ankita-Vicky
Rajiv Adatia is also vocal about his opinions on Bigg Boss 17 and its contestants. This time, he took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "I will always stand by my friends! I love them and always will! Ankita, Abhishek, Munawar and Vicky are my friends! Friends don’t ditch friends in hard times they stand by them which I will! In life we all make mistakes no one is perfect! But I know their hearts! Love to them 4!"
Have a look at his tweet:
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's journey in Bigg Boss 17
Although the two entered the controversial house as a married couple, they have hinted at parting ways and taking a break from their relationship on the show. During the family week, Vicky Jain's mother advised Ankita to behave decently with him and schooled her for not taking proper care of Vicky.
Keep an eye on us for more updates on Bigg Boss 17.
