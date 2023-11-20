Bigg Boss 17: Amidst Munawar Faruqui- Mannara Chopra link-up, former's girlfriend posts cryptic message

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite dramatic with each passing episode. The show has two married couples in the show while there are also a few budding connections in the house. Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar have expressed their liking towards each other while Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra are also linked up together.

While Munawar and Mannara are being teased by other co-contestants, his girlfriend Nazila Sitashi took to Instagram and shared a cryptic post.

Is Munawar Faruqui's girlfriend's post directed towards his closeness with Mannara Chopra?

In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui sorted out his differences with Mannara Chopra and the duo got back to being friends. His girlfriend Nazila Sitashi took to Instagram today and wrote a cryptic message.

She wrote, "One thing I wish more people knew is that everything isn't how it seems online. Nobody is as pure and morally correct as they pretend to be, in fact, the reality will take you by surprise. This is why they usualy say 'never meet your idols; because in most cases the way you perceive them is very different from how they actually are so dont be fooled by what you see online or on tv."

Have a look at Munawar Faruqui's girlfriend's post

While a lot of focus of Bigg Boss 17 is on Munawar and Mannara's growing fondness for each other, it remains a mystery whether Munawar's girlfriend Nazila penned the message in regards to the same.

Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra's link-up

Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra connected instantly. They were the first two contestants of Bigg Boss 17 to be called inside the confession room. Their friendship blossomed and the co-contestants started linking them and calling them #MunAra (Culmination of Munawar and Mannara).

In the previous episode, out of four contestants, Mannara was asked to choose one contestant with whom she would go on a prom night. She rejected good friends Anurag Dobhal, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel and selected Munawar Faruqui. She also mentioned, "I can never reject Munawar."

This led to some teasing from Munawar's close friends from the house who stated that his girlfriend will be watching the show. Mannara felt awkward and started to maintain a distance from the comedian and rapper.

However. the duo spoke about it in yesterday's episode and sorted out their issues.



ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Shocking eviction leaves Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt and others emotional