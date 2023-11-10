Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande asks others not to trust Mannara Chopra for THIS reason

Bigg Boss 17 is entertaining the viewers with fights among contestants and non-stop drama 7 days a week. Salman Khan’s show is making headlines owing to a few names inside the house- Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, and Abhishek Kumar. Now, a recent video shows a fight between Ankita and Mannara.

Fight between Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra

In a video uploaded on Colors TV’s official Instagram handle, Ankita Lokhande is seen accusing Mannara of saying mean things about other girls inside the house behind their backs. Ankita is seen sitting in the garden area with Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, and Mannara Chopra.

Ankita looks at Isha and Samarth and says, “Mannara ki baaton mein maat aana, wo kisi bhi ladki ke baarein mein kuch bhi bolti hain peeche se. (Don't trust Mannara's words. She says whatever she wants about any girl behind her back)” Mannara gets up, folds her hand, and bows in front of the Pavitra Rishta actress.

Watch the Bigg Boss 17 promo here:

Seeing Mannara’s gesture, Ankita raises her voice and says, “Tu usdin Khanzaadi ko characterless bol rahi thi. Mein taanki ki chot pe baat karti hu.” To this Mannara reacts by making a face and says, “Toh achhe se kiya karo, toh fake nahi lagega.”

Reaction of netizens

Fans of Mannara and Ankita took sides in the comments section. A few hailed Mannara for keeping her cool and not reacting. One user commented, "That laugh in the last." Another wrote, "#Mannara Is pure heart person." Others commented that Ankita was right. Fans of the actress wrote, "Seriously Mannara is irritating." "Ankita is absolutely right," reads another comment.

A few days back in Bigg Boss 17 house, Mannara was seen crying and she expressed her wish to go back home to her family. Ankita was seen sitting with her and hugging her. Later, Munawar also hugged her.

