Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande-Isha Malviya get into fight; former says 'Mujhe professional cleaning nahi aati'

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite entertaining with each passing episode. The previous episode (Nov 27, 2023) revolved majorly around Anurag Dobhal's statements and his wish to leave the show. He announced his voluntary exit and mentioned that he is ready to pay the penalty amount of 2 crore rupees.

In the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 17, viewers will witness yet another fiery argument between Isha Malviya and Ankita Lokhande

Isha Malviya and Ankita Lokhande's fight over cleanliness

Since a few episodes, Isha Malviya and Mannara Chopra have been pointing out Ankita Lokhande not doing her house duties properly. She was told several times to wash the bathroom, but she didn't do the same. In the previous episode, Isha and Mannara communicated the same to Ankita and she told in front of everyone that she cleaned the bathroom.

Isha and Mannara checked the bathroom and realized that Ankita hadn't cleaned it properly. Isha told Ankita, as she was seated with others, that the bathroom was not cleaned properly. Lokhande got offended as Isha pointed out her flaws in front of everyone.

As per the new promo, Isha and Ankita will have a fight regarding the same issue.

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

As per the promo, Isha Malviya takes Ankita Lokhande to the therapy room to discuss her issues with house duties and cleanliness. Isha mentioned that Ankita needs to be reminded several times about her house duties and washing the bathrooms thoroughly. However, she doesn't carry on her duties neatly.

To this, Ankita said, "Mujhe professional cleaning nahi aati." (I can't clean like a professional). Isha asked her to learn to keep the house clean in a better way while Lokhande claimed that she is trying to do her best.

Later Ankita was spotted saying, "Cleanliness ki devi hai jaise. Itna hai toh mera bhi kaam karle." (As if she's the monitor of cleanliness. Do my duties as well, if you have issues).

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness an exciting nomination procedure leading to a major fight between Ankita Lokhande and Neil Bhatt.



