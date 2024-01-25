Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande raises style quotient in cobalt blue bodycon dress; check its affordable cost

Hello there, fashion enthusiasts! Beware as we bring you a dazzling look of a leading Television lady that will blow your mind. The buzz about Bigg Boss Season 17 is in the air and one can't keep themselves away from watching the show. In a recent episode, one of the top five finalists who stole the spotlight was Ankita Lokhande. Today we will throw light on Ankita's spectacular Weekend Ka Vaar look that got the town talking.

Decoding Ankita Lokhande's look:

Well, we have fallen short of words as we decode her look but we assure you to provide all minute details about Ankita's latest outfit. If you want to cover your physique but wish to flaunt your curves, follow Ankita Lokhande's footsteps and sport this cobalt blue body-hugging outfit. The outfit features a high neck and is see-through till her midriff. It further features a gathered bottom with tube detail that elevates her curves.

As if that wasn't enough, Ankita sported some outshining jewelry like statement diamond earrings, a diamond bracelet, and a ring. This outfit simply proves that the Pavitra Rishta fame can carry out any outfit effortlessly with grace. Ankita pulled off this look like a true fashion icon and grabbed all eyeballs.

But do you how much this incredible ensemble costs? We assure you its prize won't burn your pockets and will be your best outfit investment to date. This body-hugging gown from Deme will cost you Rs 19,500. If you wish to make heads turn, this stylish dress can be worn at date nights, events, and celebrations and we bet you won't disappoint the fashion police.

This is not the first time Ankita wowed us with her outfit choices. During her stint on Bigg Boss 17, Ankita has managed to make headlines for her fashion statement and vocal personality.

More about Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17:

Ankita Lokhande entered the show with her husband Vicky Jain. Vicky faced mid-week eviction in the final week and his journey ended before the grand finale of the show. Ankita is among the top five finalists of the show along with Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, and Arun Mashettey. Bigg Boss 17 grand finale is scheduled for January 28.

