Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande recalls Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday; Arun Mashettey mentions his popularity

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Ankita Lokhande is currently locked in the Bigg Boss 17 house, grabbing the spotlight owing to her equation with Vicky Jain as the couple shared a rough patch on the show, apparently. Most recently, Vicky Jain got evicted with the show getting its finalists. Meanwhile, the Pavitra Rishta actress was noticed mentioning Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday after Arun Mashettey informed her about his popularity in other country, too.

Arun Mashettey talks about Sushant Singh Rajput

In the latest episode, Ankita Lokhande was sitting with Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashettey in the garden area. That was when Arun mentioned how he did not speak about Sushant Singh Rajput to Ankita Lokhande, thinking that it could hurt the actress because of the past she shared with him.

The next moment, Arun said, "Mai Sushant bhai ka naam nahi liya aapke liye kyunki hurt hota na aapko, past hai na, uske liye ek respect hai. Uske liye maine topic chheda nahi (For your sake that you might get hurt, I did not take Sushant's name because that is your past. There is quite a respect for him. This is the reason I didn't touch his topic till now)."

Further, he informed Ankita, "Mere wife ka jo country ke side hai na wahan pr bhi Sushant bhai ka news har ek French mei aaya tha aur pura unke bhi country wale roye the, sad feel kare the Sushatnt ke liye (So in my wife's country the news of Sushant was circulated everywhere in French. People of that country also cried and felt sad when the news of Sushant came out)."

Advertisement

Listening to him, Ankita added, "Aaj Sushant ka birthday hai (Today is Sushant's birthday)." Later, Arun explained, "Mai aapko yahi bol raha hun ki Sushant bhai ke liye udhar bhi wo log na sad feel kare, ki arey yeh kya ho gaya (I am telling you that even those people felt sad for Sushant and were like, what has happened?)."

Vicky Jain calls Sushant Singh Rajput a global star

During the conversation between Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mashettey, Vicky Jain mentioned Sushant Singh Rajput as a global star. Arun further shared, "Toh global level tk bhi gaya hai. Yeh bataya tha. Meri wife boli meko yeh. (Sushant went to global level. My wife informed me about it)."

Ankita Lokhande's reaction on discussing Sushant Singh Rajput

In one of the recent episodes, media personnel were called for a press conference and given an opportunity to ask questions to the Bigg Boss 17 contestants. During the interaction, the media asked Ankita Lokhande whether she talked about Sushant Singh Rajput and used his name as a part of her game strategy.

The Pavitra Rishta actress replied that she has only discussed good things about the late actor. She expressed feeling proud when talking about Sushant. Ankita told the media, "I am talking only about the good things which I know about him. I feel it is absolutely fine because jitna main Sushant ko jaanti hun shayad koi nahi jaanta (as much as I know about Sushant, nobody else knows)."

For the uninformed, Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput dated for a long time before calling it a quit. The two fell in love during their stint on Pavitra Rishta. In 2020, the young actor died by suicide, and his death was surrounded by several controversies.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Priyanka Chopra gives a shout-out to Mannara Chopra ahead of finale; says 'Give it your best'