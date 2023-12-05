Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande REVEALS being possessive of Sushant Singh Rajput on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Ankita Lokhande is currently making headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss 17. She is locked in the controversial reality show along with her husband Vicky Jain. Recently, the actress opened up about her past experiences with Sushant Singh Rajput and got candid. On Bigg Boss 17, Ankita revealed that she was jealous of Sushant’s choreographer on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4

Ankita Lokhande confesses being possessive about Sushant Singh Rajput

In the live feed of Bigg Boss 17, Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande got candid and recalled the time when Sushant Singh Rajput participated as a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4. In a conversation with Isha Malviya, the actress confessed to feeling jealous of Sushant's dance partner on the dance reality show.

As per the live feed of Sunday's episode, Ankita Lokhande sat down and talked to Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar. The Pavitra Rishta actress said, “Mai toh wahan pe bhi Top 5 mein aake focused nahi thi (Even there in the top 5, I was not so focused).” Further, she added, “I used to go out for a walk. I used even to tell Nishant (presumingly Nishant Bhat, who was also seen on the show) to forget about the competition and go out with me.”

Then Abhishek Kumar asked her, “Wo kaha tak pahunche the? (Where was he reached in the competition?)." Landing an answer, Ankita replied, "Top mei tha, Top 2. Maine bola tu haar jaa na beta agar tu jeet gaya na toh mujhe bahut problem ho jaayegi. Usko pehla 30 mil gaya, mujhe itni problem ho gayi thi. Kaise ho gaya tere saath 30 kaise aa gaye tere ko (He was in the top 2. I told him not to win the show and that if you won, there would be so many problems. He got his first 30, and I had so many issues. I was like, how did you get the full score).”

Further in the conversation, Isha asked Ankita about Sushant’s partner on the dance show. The actress then said, “She was a good dancer.” Expressing her possessiveness, Ankita explained, “Toh ek din hai na aise dance karte karte uske godh mei chadh gayi woh. Oh shit! Tere godh mei chadh gayi. Mai aisi badi possessive type ki ladki hu. Ab mai thik ho gayi hun thoda matlab normal ho gayi hun warna mai bahut waisi type hu, mujhe pata hai. Mai bahut gussa hoti thi pehle choti choti cheezon pe. Ab nahi hoti (So, one day, she jumped into his lap while dancing, and I was like, Oh shit, she jumped on your lap! I am such a possessive type of girl. Now I have become better, I mean, I have become normal; otherwise, I’m very much that type, I know. Earlier I used to get very angry on small things. It doesn't happen anymore).”

For the uninformed, Sushant Singh Rajput paired up with choreographer Shampa in the show. The former fell in love with Ankita Lokhande during their stint on the popular television show, Pavitra Rishta. They dated for about seven years before calling it quits.

