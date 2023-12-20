Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande reveals she felt 'ashamed' after breakup with Sushant Singh Rajput
In the previous episode (Dec 19. 2023), Ankita Lokhande revealed what went inside her head post separation with ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.
Bigg Boss 17 recently witnessed a drastic twist with the entry of wildcard contestant Ayesha Khan. The actress claimed Munawar Faruqui of two-timing her with his ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitashi. She also revealed that Munawar and Nazila broke up recently.
After the revelation, the entire house was discussing Munawar's claims. While some sided with him, others felt he did wrong. Amidst the same, Ankita Lokhande was seen sharing her breakup story.
Ankita Lokhande talks about her breakup with Sushant Singh Rajput
Ankita stated that even she didn't publicly announce that she had broken up with Sushant Singh Rajput. She added that she had a hope for around two and a half years that he'd return. The actress mentioned that once the news of the breakup is out, the last hope of getting back together breaks because then there are a lot of egos involved.
Lokhande said that even after separating, she would say that she was with Sushant so that nobody knew about it. Ankita said, "Meko lagta tha kitni sharam ki baat hai, kaise bol du. (I felt a sense of shame about admitting the breakup)."
Further, she added that one day, there was news about our breakup in the newspaper and that's how everybody came to know.
Have a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss 17
Isha Malviya also sympathized with Ankita and her situation. She told her that there would have been many trolls when she decided to get married to Vicky Jain. Isha said, "Log bolte hoge ke itna jaldi bhul gayi, thoda rukk jaati." Isha also pointed out that Vicky would've also received a lot of hate and trolls because there would have been fans who would love to see Ankita with Sushant and they would've trolled Vicky.
Ankita agreed and added that Vicky pulled her out of everything and he had seen a lot because of her. Just then, Vicky came near the girls, Ankita hugged her with tears in her eyes and expressed her love to him.
Ankita Lokhande on how things turned bitter between Sushant and her
In a previous episode, Ankita spoke about her breakup with Sushant and told Munawar that they never had major fights or disagreements. They'd always get back together after a fight. However, things turned upside down within one night when Rajput decided to leave.
Ankita Lokhande on Sushant Singh Rajput's success
In the show, Ankita mentioned how people used to make fun of Sushant's dream of making it big in the Bollywood industry. However, she always gave strength to him and told him he would be able to achieve his goals.
The Pavitra Rishta actress recalled the screening of Rajput's first movie Kai Po Che wherein she couldn't contain her happiness and cried. She called it 'a dream come true' for both of them.
Ankita Lokhande's praises for Sushant Singh Rajput
In a conversation with Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya, Ankita revealed that Sushant was an extremely hardworking and dedicated individual. He had immense focus, hard work, and dedication to get what he wished for.
She revealed that even after Rajput's movie MS Dhoni was delayed for two years, he never stopped practicing cricket and would often end up at sports grounds even late at night or early morning.
