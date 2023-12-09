Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande reveals taking on all blame for her past break-up: 'Never blamed him'

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite entertaining and interesting. This week, many contestants stepped out of their comfort zones and played the game on the front foot. There were many ugly fights and revelations in recent episodes.

In last night's (Dec 8, 2023) episode of Bigg Boss 17, contestants were asked to call out the fakeness in each other. The person whom the contestants find fake needs to stand in a dustbin while a bag of dirt will be put on them.

Munawar Faruqui points out Ankita Lokhande's fake behavior

In the task, Munawar Faruqui called out his friend Ankita Lokhande fake. He reasoned Ankita's extreme goodness which is too good to be true. After the task, Munawar and Ankita shared a conversation about the same and Ankita tried to clarify her stance.

Ankita mentioned that as per her nature, she forgives and protects her connections and relations. She revealed that even after her past break-up, she took the entire blame on herself.

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Munawar commented that she puts a lot of effort into relationships. Ankita readily agreed - asserting her belief that all relationships require work and care. Munawar then suggested she may over-invest herself even when bonds aren't necessarily reciprocal. Responding to this observation, Ankita explained she doesn't sever ties lightly or abruptly. Instead, her approach is to nurture connections in hopes that, by granting second chances, some may yet deepen into meaningful closeness over time.

Talking about her breakup, Ankita added, "Mere life mey mere ek bahot bada break-up hua. Sab Khatam hogaya. Uske jaane ke baad bhi na Munna, dhaai saal tak mai ek cheez pe attki rahi. Usne mere saath jo b kiya ho, mere andar woh feeling thi ki he was not wrong. Maine saari cheeze apne upar li ke mere behavior mey koi galti hogi.

(I faced a major break-up in my life. For 2.5 years, I was only stuck with one thing. Whatever he did with me, I always had a feeling that he wasn't wrong. I took everything on me. Maybe my behavior was wrong.)

She added, "Maine uske liye kabhi buri cheezein nahi boli. Mai hu shayad aisi ke jo cheez meko strongly laggti hai na, phir mai uska apne upar blame le leti hu, ya mai pighal jaati hu."

(I never said anything negative about him. I am like this, if I feel strongly about something, I take the blame of the same or I have a meltdown.)

This week, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Neil Bhatt, Vicky Jain, Khanzaadi, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey and Munawar Faruqui are nominated for elimination.

