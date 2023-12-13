Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande reveals Vicky Jain disappeared for one year after fight

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite exciting with each passing episode. The previous episode (Dec 12, 2023) was filled with many secret revelations. Isha Malviya has shared disturbing details about her relationship with Abhishek Kumar wherein Samarth Jurel also exposed Abhishek Kumar being thrown out of Udaariyaan for his behavior.

Apart from these, a shocking detail about Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's relationship was also revealed.

Ankita Lokhande reveals Vicky Jain disappeared for a year

After a massive fight, Ankita Lokhande went to Vicky Jain to pacify him and make up for the fight. The couple mended their differences. Khanzaadi was also present there. The rapper asked Ankita and Vicky and the phase where Vicky disappeared. Ankita said, "Ha ek saal tak gayab hogaya tha ladka. (He disappeared for a year)." Ankita further revealed that they were friends during that phase too and used to talk sometimes.

After Khanzaadi asked the reason behind disappearing, Ankita said, "Jhagda hua tha, meri wajeh se hi. Phir isne mujhe maaf kar diya. (We fought but later he forgave me.)"

Take a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17 here

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's recent fight

The Pavitra Rishta actress was miffed with Khanzaadi interfering when she was cooking. Irked by her, Ankita asked her to cook the food. Vicky Jain also preferred Khanzaadi to make food as she would make it with perfection. This hurt Ankita as she wanted to cook for Vicky. Vicky told her that he had not seen her cook in three years.

Ankita had cooked before when she was in a different room and always wanted to feed Vicky food prepared by her, however, she wasn't allowed to share food back then. But now that both husband and wife were in the same room, Ankita wished to cook for her husband.

The fight escalated and it led to Ankita getting teary-eyed over Vicky's rude behavior.

Vicky Jain is nominated for eviction this week alongside Neil Bhatt, Khanzaadi, and Abhishek Kumar.

