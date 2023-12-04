Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande to Abhishek Kumar, check out three best dressed contestants from weekend ka vaar

Bigg Boss 17 has been entertaining the audience with its non-stop gossip and fights. One of the most entertaining parts of the show is the weekend ka vaar, and viewers look forward to the weekend for Salman Khan enters the house.

Today, we are here to look back at the last weekend ka vaar, but not bring up what happened in the episode. We will delve into the sartorial magic that the contestants flaunted. We picked three standout contestants from Bigg Boss 17 weekend ka vaar – Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, and Mannara Chopra.

In this story, we will unravel the fashion choices of the three above-mentioned contestants and break down the details of their ensembles that stole the spotlight in the episodes.

Abhishek Kumar flaunts his abs in powder pink suit and dhoti pant

Meet Abhishek Kumar, the first contestant on our list. With a sculpted physique and a known for flaunting his abs at every opportunity, Abhishek wore a mix of contemporary with fusion. He donned a powder pink suit.

However, the real twist in this fashion tale was his unconventional pairing – white dhoti pants that added an unexpected and refreshing element to his ensemble. The powder pink suit showed his bare chest and the white flared dhoti pants seamlessly blended traditional with contemporary.

Abhishek’s suit is from Señor by Prashant Dhanwani. In one of the earlier episodes, Munawar Faruqui was seen sporting a double-breasted suit from the same label

Here's how you can achieve a similar look:

Opt for a well-tailored powder pink suit jacket. Ensure a perfect fit, especially around the shoulders and chest, to exude confidence and style.

Choose crisp white dhoti pants to create a striking contrast with the pink suit. The dhoti pants bring in a traditional element, adding an unexpected twist to the overall look. Pay attention to the length and draping style to achieve a neat and polished appearance.

Complete the look with a pair of matching footwear. Consider traditional Indian footwear like mojris or juttis for an authentic touch, or go for classic formal shoes to maintain a modern vibe.

Keep accessories minimal to let the outfit shine. A sleek watch or a single statement bracelet can add a subtle hint of style without overpowering the look. Lastly, make sure to maintain a neat and well-groomed look.

Ankita Lokhande’s six-yard of grace

Ankita Lokhande graced the Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar stage in a stunning ensemble that celebrated the timeless elegance of a saree. Her choice of attire, a creation from Irrau by Samir Mantri, showcased meticulous attention to detail and a rich play of colors.

The actress donned a purple saree adorned with intricate detailing and tiny red motifs. It featured a golden lace border running along the edge. The wide border has an intricate pattern in yellow and green.

The actress paired the six-yard with a matching blouse. It's a full sleeve, deep-neck round blouse. Ankita's statement-heavy earrings were a highlight of her ensemble. She kept the look on her saree, went for no accessories around the neck, and kept the hair neatly tied in a bun. She rounded off the look with a tiny bindi.

The grace and poise with which Ankita Lokhande carried this ensemble added to its overall allure.

Here's how you can recreate Ankita Lokhande’s look:

Opt for a saree in rich color adorned with intricate detailing and tiny red motifs. Look for a fabric with tiny shimmers to add a touch of glamour. Pay attention to the wide border, choose one that is complemented by a golden edge for a regal touch.

For a traditional yet modern twist to the overall look, pair the saree with full sleeved, round deep-neck blouse. Choose earrings that complement the color palette of the saree and boast intricate designs to enhance the overall aesthetic.

Keep the hairstyle simple yet elegant. Consider a neatly tied bun or loose curls to frame your face and highlight the beauty of the saree.

Mannara Chopra's shimmer pantsuit

Mannara Chopra graced the episode in a show-stopping shimmery pantsuit that radiated glamour. The loosely-fitted silver jacket blended into an icy blue bottom, creating a striking visual contrast.

Underneath the jacket, she flaunted a silver bralette that added a touch of extra oomph. The pants, stealing the spotlight with drama and bling, featured vibrant motifs in various colors against the silver material.

Mannara's makeup was a perfect complement to her dazzling outfit, with a subtle touch of glitter in the inner corners of her eyes adding a hint of sparkle. Her overall look exuded confidence and sophistication, making a bold statement inside the Bigg Boss house.

Here's how you can achieve her look:

Look for a loosely-fitted pantsuit in silver color. The shimmer adds a glamorous touch, so choose a shimmery or silky fabric. Avoid cotton materials. Create a visual statement by opting for bottoms in contrasting colors. Underneath the jacket, wear a bralette of your choice,

Mimic Mannara's makeup by opting for a glamorous look. Use silver or metallic eyeshadow to enhance your eyes and add a touch of glitter to the inner corners for that subtle sparkle.:

Keep your hairstyle sleek and sophisticated to complement the chic nature of the pantsuit. Consider a sleek ponytail or loose waves for a touch of elegance. While Mannara kept her accessories minimal, you can add a statement piece such as bold earrings or a cuff bracelet to elevate the glamour quotient.

