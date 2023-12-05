Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande to save Neil Bhatt and nominate Vicky Jain entire season to enjoy THIS benefit?
In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17, Bigg Boss gives a choice to Ankita Lokhande in return for a major benefit. Will she accept the offer? Continue reading to know.
Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite dramatic!
In the previous episode, the contestants got a major shocker with the shutdown of the room system. Initially, the contestants were divided into three rooms: Dil, Dimaag, and Dum. However, in yesterday's episode, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to take their belongings and shift to the living room as the room system is all set to shut down.
Now, in the upcoming episodes, Bigg Boss will give an offer to Ankita Lokhande, which will surely leave her in a dilemma.
Ankita Lokhande faces a dilemma
In the upcoming episodes, Bigg Boss calls Ankita Lokhande in the Therapy room and gives her an offer to continue staying in the Dil room. From the show's beginning, Ankita has been a part of the Dil room. Bigg Boss tells Ankita if she wants to continue staying in the same room, she will have to lift the lifetime nomination punishment from Neil Bhatt and give the same to her husband, Vicky Jain.
As a result of the same, Ankita can enjoy being a part of Dil's room while her husband, Vicky Jain, will be nominated throughout the season.
It will be interesting to see whether Ankita Lokhande will accept the offer.
Have a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss 17
Sana Raees Khan brings trouble for the housemates
As per the promo, Bigg Boss gives Sana Raees Khan a fun offer and tells her that she can opt for no house duties, but in return, she needs to sacrifice half the ration of the housemates. Sana accepts the offer, creating a major ruckus in the house. Abhishek Kumar, Khanzaadi, and others condemn Sana for being selfish and not thinking about the other housemates.
Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra's fight
A promo of Bigg Boss 17 featuring Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra's major fight has also been going viral. The BFFs of the house, Munawar and Mannara, get into an ugly fight in which they scream at each other. It will be interesting to see if the duo will make up soon or if there will be a permanent crack in their friendship.
