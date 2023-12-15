Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain demand hair patch service as a condition for show participation

Bigg Boss 17 had a major revelation in yesterday's episode. The first captain of the house, Munawar Faruqui, was called into the confession room to discuss contestants taking undue advantage of the services provided to them. Bigg Boss made the rapper and stand-up comedian hear an interesting audio clip and asked him to take a call on the same.

Munawar informed the housemates about the same and later they went against both Ankita and Vicky and requested Bigg Boss to discontinue the special treatment for both Vicky and Ankita.

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokahnde revealed the condition on which they agreed to participate in Bigg Boss 17

Ankita Lokhande gracefully accepted the punishment and stated that she was fine with her services being stopped. However, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, and Rinku Dhawan were quite against Vicky receiving the treatment from his doctor. Ankita mentioned that Vicky Jain should continue getting the treatment as it's very important for his appearance as he uses a hair patch.

Ankita revealed that they agreed to participate in the show only if Vicky got the service of a professional to adjust the hair patch at regular intervals.

Have a look at the recent promo of the episode here

Advertisement

Munawar Faruqui hears Ankita Lokhande's audio clip

During her medical treatment for her scalp, Ankita Lokhande had a conversation with the doctor. Munawar was made to hear the conversation. In the audio clip, Ankita asks the person about how she is 'looking' in the show. The Pavitra Rishta actress asked her if she had seen the episode where her mother came on the show. She further discussed Bigg Boss' fanbase. The doctor informed her that she was doing very well and that she would get very busy after the show wrapped up.

Munawar was miffed upon hearing the audio clip and mentioned that Ankita's behavior speaks about taking undue advantage of the treatment provided to her.

Munawar Faruqui questions Bigg Boss

Munawar Faruqui asked Bigg Boss about what needed to be done with the information. Bigg Boss responds that he can do anything with the information. He just wanted to tell him about the undue advantage that some people are getting. Munawar returns to the house with a lot of thoughts.

He spoke to Rinku Dhawan and Ankita Lokhande for clarity. Later, on the screen, the contestants got a message regarding 'undue advantage' and that's when Munawar asked the housemates to gather in the living room and address the topic.



Munawar highlighted the fact that Ankita and Vicky are receiving treatment not from the Bigg Boss team but from their people. The professionals who come for the couple are people who've been with them for years.

While Ankita denied talking about the show with the professional who visited recently, Munawar told her that he heard the entire conversation. Ankita mentioned that it was all unintentional. However, she accepted her mistake and was up for a punishment.

Aftermath of the incident

After the fiasco, Ankita Lokahnde had a conversation with her good friend Munawar Faruqui and explained to him her side of the story. She also mentioned that he shouldn't have dragged Vicky into the conversation. Munawar stated that he's sure if they've put it as a condition, the Bigg Boss team will consider it and work towards the same.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Dec. 14, 2023: Munawar Faruqui requests Bigg Boss to discontinue Ankita Lokhande’s treatment