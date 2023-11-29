Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's fees per week for Salman Khan-hosted show will make your jaws drop

Popular actress Ankita Lokhande needs no introduction! From carving a space in the heart of the audience by playing the role of Archana to winning the hearts of the viewers by being herself in Bigg Boss 17, Ankita has indeed gained a huge fan following for her reel and real personality. Currently, Ankita is among the most popular celeb contestants of Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17.

Here's how much Ankita Lokhande charges per week in Bigg Boss 17:

Belonging to the industry since a long time, Ankita Lokhande is commanding a substantial fee and is charging a hefty amount per week for Bigg Boss 17. According to the Times Now report, Ankita earns an impressive amount that is Rs. 12 lakhs per week for Bigg Bigg Boss 17. Yes, you read it right! This makes her among the bankable actresses in the telly industry and also proves her success and widespread acclaim.

It is a known fact that Ankita Lokhande has been among the highest-paid actresses in the telly industry owing to her talent and popularity. Over the years, there have been multiple times when Ankita was offered Bigg Boss, however, the actress rejected the offer. This year, she finally decided to be a part of the controversial reality show and participated with her husband Vicky Jain.

About Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's stint in Bigg Boss 17:

Celeb couple Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain's relationship has had its fair share of ups and downs owing to the tense atmosphere of the reality show. There were numerous times when the couple had misunderstandings and disagreements which often led to massive arguments. Host Salman Khan even called out Vicky for disrespecting Ankita on national TV.

In the latest weekend ka vaar episode, Ankita and Vicky's mothers were invited to the show to guide the duo. Vicky broke down in tears claiming that his decisions have been constantly misunderstood and he is judged for his actions. Their mothers even advised the couple not to put their relationship at stake for the sake of the game. Post this, Ankita and Vicky have been often seen discussing their problems privately and working on their relationship.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actor are reported by Times Now. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

