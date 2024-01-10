Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande’s mother REACTS to actress talking about Sushant Singh Rajput on show

Emotions are running high inside the Bigg Boss 17 house as contestants recently met with their family members. Two of the most controversial contestants, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s mothers entered the house to talk to them. The two mothers talked to them about their game strategy and also shared how they were looking outside. The Pavitra Rishta actress' mother reacted to Vicky Jain's mother saying that the actress takes the name of Sushant Singh Rajput to gain sympathy.

Ankita Lokhande’s mother on the actress remembering Sushant Singh Rajput on the show

On several occasions inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, Ankita Lokhande talked about the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. A section of netizens criticised the Pavitra Rishta actress saying that she is doing this to gain sympathy from the viewers.

Now, in an interview with India Today, Ankita Lokhande’s mother, Vandana Pandis Lokhande addressed the situation. She said, "It is not a strategy or way to gain sympathy. They have been together for eight years and she has lived that journey with him. Even when they broke up, she has always thought well of him and how it was his way to move ahead in his career. And when he passed away, she was completely broken as they had that kind of bond."

Check out this Bigg Boss 17 promo of Ankita Lokhande's mother inside the house:

Advertisement

Ankita and Vicky’s argument on the show has made headlines several times. Addressing how they even brought up divorce, Ankita’s mom said, "During fights, one often tells the other how they made a mistake by marrying them. It doesn't mean they are serious. They have been inside the house for months and often forget they are on camera or wearing mikes. These are normal fights and need not be taken seriously."

Vicky Jain's mother on Ankita Lokhande's behavior

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Vicky Jain’s mother shared her thoughts on Ankita Lokhande’s behavior inside the house. She said, "Ankita ko yeh bolna hai ki tum apne shabdo ko sudharo, pati ki izzat karna seekho. Tum kis parivaar mey ho, kis ladke se tumhari shaadi hui hai, yeh mat bhul jao. Lekin woh sab bhula kar ladne tyaar khadi rehti hai."

(I want to tell Ankita that she should choose her words wisely and start respecting her husband. She should not forget about the family that she's married into. But she forgets everything and is ready to fight every time).

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Vicky Jain's mother on Ankita Lokhande's insecurity with his closeness with Mannara Chopra