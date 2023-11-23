Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal believes Munawar Faruqi seeks Ankita Lokhande's favor for personal gain

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, tension among the contestants is escalating. Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as The UK07 Rider, has voiced his concerns about what he perceives about Munawar Faruqui’s friendship with television star, Ankita Lokhande.

Mannara Chopra complains to Anurag about Munawar:

During a conversation in the garden area, Mannara Chopra expressed her observations about Munawar Faruqui's behavior, particularly around Ankita Lokhande. She claimed that Munawar seems cautious in Ankita's presence, choosing not to speak freely. Mannara states, "Iska Ankita ke aage bilkul muh nahi khulta" (He doesn't speak up in front of Ankita at all).

She also pointed out Munawar's contrasting behavior about, being more vocal and expressive when Ankita is not around. Anurag responded, “Usko chaane ki aadat hai,” directing the statement towards Munawar.

Anurag Dobhal’s perspective:

Anurag further opened up to the Zid actress about Munawar's strategic alliance with Ankita. According to him, Munawar is well aware of Ankita's background in the television industry and might be leveraging this connection for his professional gain.

Anurag stressed further about the possibility, remarking that Munawar might be optimistic about benefiting from Ankita's influence in the industry. Mannara added that despite Munawar's closeness to Ankita, she cannot help him clear auditions, emphasizing that he’ll have to do it on his own.

Anurag's concerns about bias:

The conversation took a turn towards Anurag's concerns about being biased within the Bigg Boss house. He expressed his belief that the show exhibits favoritism towards Munawar, Ankita, and Vicky Jain. Anurag claimed that other housemates have started noticing this and are actively trying to align themselves with these favored contestants. Mannara, seemingly confused questioned his point of view, citing instances where Vicky Jain is regularly insulted by Bigg Boss.

Anurag clarified that despite such instances, he personally wants to build his own identity rather than be recognized as Ankita Lokhande's husband. He emphasized that contestants seeking support from Munawar, Ankita, or Vicky might only be doing so strategically to go ahead in the game and may not maintain those connections outside the show.

