Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal calls Bigg Boss ‘biased’; gets schooled in return for his constant complaints

Bigg Boss 17 is getting interesting every week as contestants show their true colors and make their time inside the house worthwhile. While a few contestants have taken the game seriously and are constantly revising their strategy to make sure their stay inside the house is guaranteed, a few have already grown tired and want to leave the house. Among them, Anurag Dobhal and Khanzaadi have been constantly ranting about the same.

Anurag Dobhal upsets Bigg Boss

In a recent promo released by the official channel of Bigg Boss 17, Colors TV, Anurag Dobhal is seen complaining about things inside the house. He says, “Ankita ji ke contract mein bhi likha hain ki wo so sakte hain…partiality hain bhai… Unhe trophy de do yaar, mujhe toh ghar hi bhej do. (It’s written in Ankita’s contract too that she can sleep… it’s partiality… give her the trophy and let me go back to my home).”

In the clip, Bigg Boss can be heard telling Anurag, “Anurag baba, Ye jo aap yaha waha jaa kar, mauhaulle wale ke kaan bharne mein lagey huye hain, aap kariye aapka rona dhona, samne se bhi mera vaar zaroor ayega. Taiyyar rahiyega. (Anurag baba, You are busy going to everyone and telling them things, you continue with your rant, I will also give my judgement soon. Be ready)”

Watch the promo here:

In yesterday’s episode, Anurag was seen talking to Sana Raees Khan about partiality inside the house. He also shared how he is often schooled for bringing up his community, ‘Bro sena’. Sana tried to make him understand why he should not bring this up repeatedly and how he should take things lightly.

He was also heard saying openly that Bigg Boss was biased when the alarm clock did not ring for Ankita Lokhande when she was sleeping. He got up from the bed, checked the Dil room from outside, and came back to his room to complain to Arun.

On the other hand, the most recent episode of Bigg Boss 17 was a laughter riot as every Bollywood celebrity’s bestie Orhan Awatramani aka Orry entered the house. From his one-liners to his positivity, he charmed his way through every contestant’s heart.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Nov 26, 2023: Mannara Chopra breaks down, feels contestants are adopting divide and rule policy