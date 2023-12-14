Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal reveals suffering from brain tumor at the age of 6, ‘Survived on medicines till 14’

Anurag Dobhal, who is currently winning hearts with his stint inside the Bigg Boss 17 house is quite inspiring in real life. He has worked hard to improve his skills and with much dedication, the influencer has achieved an impressive feat of being number one moto vlogger in the world. His craft and content is relatable to the viewers. Before entering the Bigg Boss 17 house, Anurag shared a video on his channel wherein he opened up on his phenomenal journey.

Anurag revealed getting diagnosed with brain tumor at the age of 6

Talking about his background, Anurag Dobhal said that he was born in a middle class family. He was preparing for his entrance exam in the teaching profession. Though the social media personality was fond of exploring new food and new places, the concept of Moto vlogging was alien to him. Anurag wanted to buy a KTM bike as it was important to be a part of the ‘cool gang’. This led to him taking tuition classes starting from Rs 300. It became the first step towards achieving his dreams.

The YouTuber stated, “I somehow saved Rs 1 lakh by the end of the year and told my father that I need to buy that bike because I am trying to make a career through YouTube. He trusted me and gave me the money." Anurag Dobhal mentioned how he danced his heart out when he hit the mark of 500 subscribers on YouTube.

Anurag also shed light on the medical issues he faced as a kid. He revealed suffering from a brain tumour when he was 6 years old. The BB contestant quoted, "My family condition was not that great while growing up. I was 6 when I was diagnosed with a tumour and till I turned 14 I suffered on total medication. After suffering from brain tumour I was totally off for the next three years. I used to get fits, I was very weak and I used to have blackouts.”

In addition to health issues, Anurag Dobhal faced a tough time financially too. He shared that his father’s salary was only Rs 1200 at that time and he had developed Asthma also due to my medical condition. The inhaler that he used to use would cost around Rs 300. “So just imagine in that salary my father would spend Rs 300 on an inhaler which would only last for a month and plus other medication,” added Anurag.

About Anurag Dobhal

Anurag Dobhal is a famous name in the world of moto vlogging. His vlogs captivate the viewers as they take them through thrilling adventures. Anurag also shares significant tips about motorcycling with his audience. In Bigg Boss 17, the internet personality is faring well for himself as he has successfully managed to sail through various challenges thrown upon him inside the house. Among the housemates, he is good friends with Khanzaadi, Munawar Faruqui, and Abhishek Kumar.

