Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal's apology gets him into trouble; will entire house face repercussion?

Bigg Boss 17 is serving a lot of drama! The upcoming episodes will have an interesting task between OTTians and TV celebrities. The contestants will get to win the ration for the week. However, in the turn of events, Anurag Dobhal ends up messing up the task.

Bigg Boss announces a punishment post Anurag Dobhal's actions

The new ration task in Bigg Boss 17 involved contestants from Dil room (TV celebrities) to roasting Dum room (OTTians) members and portraying why they're better than them in the game. Ankita Lokhande went against Tehelka, Aishwarya Sharma was pitted against Arun Mashettey and Anurag Dobhal had to speak against Isha Malviya.

Anurag went all out on the task and stated how he was better than Isha. However, later, he was seen apologizing to Isha Malviya and telling her to not mind as it was a part of the task. This left Bigg Boss miffed.

Furthermore, Bigg Boss made a firm announcement unveiling how the contestants (especially Anurag) made the task look like a forced one as he apologized to Isha. Bigg Boss went ahead to apologize to all the contestants of the show (in a sarcastic manner) telling them that they're all great human beings and the task in the show is bringing out the bad in them.

Given the scenario, Bigg Boss also announces a punishment regarding the ration. It will be interesting to see who will have to face the burn of the mistake made by Anurag.

The previous episode of Bigg Boss 17

The previous episode of Bigg Boss 17 had many fights, controversies, and arguments. The most loved bond of the show shared between Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui went through turmoil as a result of a misunderstanding.

Mannara asked Munawar to apologize to him in front of everyone including Anurag Dobhal and Khanzaadi. Munawar adhered to the demand as he wanted to save his relationship with Mannara.

Married couple Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma and Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain also had a few disagreements and arguments.

