Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal's brother Atul emphasizes on former's mental health, says, 'Aa jayege candle leke'

Anurag Dobhal, who's popularly known as Babu Bhaiya and the UK07 rider, is in the news for his rebellious behavior in Bigg Boss 17. The biker and YouTuber has a massive fan following and is getting attention for questioning the team of Bigg Boss and Salman Khan. In the previous episode, Bigg Boss made a shocking revelation to Anurag Dobhal.

Bigg Boss challenged Anurag Dobhal

Anurag Dobhal has been pointing out being sidelined in Bigg Boss 17. He has been maintaining a stance about the show being biased towards TV faces and celebrities like Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. His constant nagging got him an earful from the host of the show, Salman Khan. In the previous episode, Bigg Boss addressed Anurag Dobhal's complaints and told him that he was biased in the show but was also biased towards him.

And now, Anurag's brother, Atul Dobhal, has shared his thoughts on social media.

Take a look at Atul Dobhal's Instagram stories!

In yesterday's episode, Bigg Boss mentioned how Anurag's family was called on the show, but they declined to appear on the show. Anurag took a stand for himself and his fans, whom he calls #Brosena. He mentioned that he would like to take a voluntary exit from the show, even if it means paying 2 crore rupees to the team.

In a series of posts, Atul wrote, "They called us and said, ki Anurag se direct baat nahi hogi aap aana brosena ke saath, and Bigg Boss se question karna. So that they can create a mess of Brosena. Not dumb enough to get into your traps. Mene bola tha ki Anurag se direct baat karwao. I will come but not to talk to just Bigg Boss. I want to talk to my brother. Bas or Kitna giroge bhai kisi ko target kis level tak kar sakte ho."

(I asked them to make me talk to my brother directly. Stop, how much more will you stoop down to target someone?)

In one of his stories, he also wrote, "Sorry to say, but no one cares about someone's mental space and then when they do something wrong aa jaayege candel leke."

(No one cares about anyone's mental health and when they take a drastic step, everyone comes with a candle).

