Bigg Boss 17: Aoora feels uncomfortable with Ayesha Khan's KISS; confides in Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite dramatic with each passing episode. Ayesha Khan, who has a personal connection with Munawar Faruqui, entered the show and most of the dynamics in the house seemed to change.

Ayesha has found close connections with Munawar Faruqui and K-pop singer Aoora. Khan is often seen hanging out with the international singer. However, Aoora had a major complaint from Ayesha.

Aoora felt uncomfortable with Ayesha Khan's kiss, informs Munawar Faruqui

In the previous episode, during the morning anthem, Ayesha was seen dancing with Aoora. Later, she kissed him on his cheeks and touched his hands. Aoora spoke to Munawar about the same and expressed his concern that he feels uncomfortable with the touch and doesn't like it. Aoora informed Faruqui as Khan is his close friend.

Munawar told Aoora that Ayesha didn't have any such intentions.

Towards the end of the episode, Munawar explained it to Ayesha and told her about Aoora's concerns. Khan claimed that she would keep that in mind henceforth.

Take a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Aoora confides in Mannara Chopra

Aoora also spoke about the same with Mannara Chopra. The Zid actress told him to maintain distance from Khan and also be vocal about it. She said that Aoora should clearly tell Ayesha that he doesn't like being touched. She told him that there are many ways that he can express his feelings, like through nominations or tasks.

Mannara Chopra and Ayesha Khan's fight

In the previous episode, Mannara Chopra and Ayesha Khan had a massive fight. Chopra took a sarcastic dig at Ayesha and questioned her individuality. When Khan tried to retort, Mannara told her that she should talk about being desperate, as the world knows who is desperate. She also pointed out that Khan has come into the show using someone else's (Munawar's) name and shouldn't talk about individuality.

Mannara also clearly told Khan that she should get used to being dragged into topics related to Munawar Faruqui as she entered the show using their connection. Khan was seen crying after the big argument.

