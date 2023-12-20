Bigg Boss 17: Aoora's family disappointed with his 'mockery' in show; raises point of less screen-time
Korean singer Aoora's family is upset with his innocence being mocked in Bigg Boss 17. His sister issued a statement and also raised the point of him getting less screen-time.
Bigg Boss 17 recently witnessed the wild card entry of K-Pop sensation Aoora aka Park Min-jun. He had a lot of fun with the host of the show Salman Khan during his entry into the show.
The Korean singer also added his charm into the show with his cute and goofy nature. His changing hair colours and effort to learn Hindi got everybody's attention. However, his family seems to be a little upset with his portrayal in the show.
Aoora's family issues a statement
Followed by instances wherein contestants made fun of Aoora, his family released a statement expressing being disappointed with the 'mockery'. The statement by his sister read, "As his family and someone who knows him well, I feel upset at how his kindness and innocence are being mocked inside the house. He is by nature a kind and caring person who believes in anyone nice to him. When we see in clips how few housemates mock him it is upsetting,"
Have a look at Aoora's fun moments from Bigg Boss 17 house
Furthermore, the statement mentioned, "I think good vibes and love don’t have any language. He has been trying to connect with everyone, learn more, and understand everyone. It would be great if everyone respected his kindness and focused on fun rather than mockery. We as a family also feel upset that Aoora is not getting the screen time he deserves. Is it that he is not being considered as someone who can win this show ?? I strongly feel that he is one person who is more fun and interesting than all the others."
The statement was followed by an incident in the Bigg Boss 17 house wherein contestants Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashettey, and Samarth Jurel tricked Aoora in the name of a magic show. Munawar instructed things to Samarth and Arun in Hindi so that Aoora wouldn't understand and later, they pretended it to be magic. Aoora was taken by surprise thinking that the boys knew real magic.
Apart from Aoora, wildcard contestants this season include Samarth Jurel and Ayesha Khan.
