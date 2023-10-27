Bigg Boss 17: Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan join the host Salman Khan for Weekend Ka Vaar

And it is that time of the week. It is Bigg Boss 17- Weekend Ka Vaar!

Bigg Boss 17 has kept the audiences entertained and now, in tonight's episode, the host of the show Salman Khan will take the case of contestants who went over board. Weekend Ka Vaar is always about a lot of entertainment, fun, games, controversies and guests coming over. Last week, the show had Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Kanika Mann gracing the show and this week, after a long time the Khan siblings will reunite onscreen.

Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan to join Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 17- Weekend Ka Vaar

This week, host Salman Khan's brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan will be seen adding a dash of entertainment to the show. It is always fun to see the trio onscreen as it ensures anecdotes from their childhood and personal lives that leave the audience quite interested. A few pictures from the sets of the show have been going viral wherein Salman, Sohail, and Arbaaz are seen chatting with each other inside the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Have a look at the pictures from Bigg Boss 17 sets

Salman Khan to reprimand Abhishek Kumar

Salman Khan strongly condemned Abhishek Kumar's fight with Mannara Chopra wherein he called her 'duplicate Pareeniti'. Abhishek had learned about Mannara getting triggered if anyone talked about her family and cousins. He stated that he would use it to instigate Mannara and he did the same which resulted in a major spat between the two while the other housemates also had to intervene.

Abhishek agreed that he instigated Mannara to which Salman lashed out at him strongly. Abhishek was visibly ashamed of his acts while Mannara was happy that Salman took a stand for her.

Salman Khan's word of wisdom for Vicky Jain

Salman Khan also brought up the topic of Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's fight wherein Vicky claimed to have given everything to Ankita. Salman asked Vicky if he had not received love from Ankita's end. He also asked Ankita to not lose her individuality. Ankita got emotional during the conversation.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan asks Ankita Lokhande if she is here to lose individuality, schools Vicky Jain; WATCH