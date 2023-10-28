Bigg Boss 17: Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan to join Salman Khan for Weekend Ka Vaar; here's what you can expect

Bigg Boss 17 keeps adding new twists and interesting additions to keep the viewers glued to their screens. In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar, viewers will see brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan join Salman Khan on the show. Read on to know what to expect from them on the show.

Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan to enter Bigg Boss 17 house

A recent promo uploaded on the official channel revealed why viewers should look forward to the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar. brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan will join Salman Khan in the show. The video shows the two brothers sitting in the garden area.

Arbaaz asks Sohail what is he doing with the contract and he replies, “Bhai ka show hai, contract kya padhna? Sign toh kar denge, lekin humlog kar kya rahe hain? (It's our brother's show, why do we have to read the contract? We will sign it. but what are we supposed to do here?)” Arbaaz says, “Hum Bigg Boss host kar rahe hain Sohail. (We are hosting Bigg Boss, Sohail.)”

Watch the Bigg Boss 17 promo here

As Salman Khan enters, he clears all confusion and says, “Galat. Friday Saturday mein host karunga, and you guys, Sunday ko roast karoge. (No, I will host on Friday and Saturday, and you guys will roast on Sunday)” The three brothers are then seen getting on a bike.

Reaction of viewers

The Bigg Boss 17 promo uploaded with the caption, “Time to say hello to amazing Sunday plans with Arbaaz and Sohail! Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10 PM & Sat-Sun 9 PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par” caught the attention of the viewers

They are excited for the Weekend Ka Vaar to air as they wrote, “Aab ayega mazaa”, “Bhai sabka watt lagayega.” One also commented, "Bhai ka hi show hai."

Current update on Bigg Boss 17

Ever since the current season went on air, it has given a lot of drama, unexpected arguments between the couples, and some heartfelt revelations by the contestants. The show is currently in week two and they recently saw the nominations. The nominated contestants are Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Tehelka (Sunny Aryya), Soniya Bansal, Sana Raees Khan, and Khanzaadi.

