Bigg Boss 17: Archana Gautam exposes Abhishek Kumar's masterplan, slams him for lying about Isha Malviya

Bigg Boss 17 premiere episode grabbed eyeballs of the viewers as former lovers Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar reunited on the stage of the show. Their interaction in front of Salman Khan left everyone shocked as Isha and Abhishek had a heated war of words. After entering the Bigg Boss house, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar again engaged in an argument but later were cordial with each other. While talking to other inmates, Abhishek shared with them that he didn't know about his ex-girlfriend Isha participating in the show.

Archana Gautam reacts to Abhishek Kumar's claim:

Now, reacting to Abhishek Kumar's statement, Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam called out the former for lying. She shared a recording of the scene where Abhishek was lying to Munawar Faruqui. Sharing this Instagram story, Archana said, "Bhut jhuta hai bhai yeh Abhishek toh ab dekho duniya ko kya dikha raha hai ki esse sharif koi nahi. Janta pagal nahi sab dikhta hai planning ka game (Abhishek is a big liar, see what he is showing to the world. The public is not a fool, they can see the planning game)."

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 fame even said, "Abhishek kitna jhoot bologe yar. Tum kitna jhoot bologe. Tumne bola hi tha ki yar Isha aarahi hai. Tum bol rahe ho ki muj ko toh pata hi nahi tha ki Isha aarahi hai. Kyu jhut bol rahe ho. Kyu duniya ko jhut bata rahe ho. Bhul gaye kya bola that tumne, 'Are yar meri ex-girlfirned bhi aari hai Isha. Maine kaha fir kya karna ka plan hai. Kahta hai main soch raha hu pahle ladai kar leta hu usse full, emotional type ka fir last mein pyaar kar lunga. Logo ko different bhi dikh jayega ki dono mein jhagda tha fir pyaar hogaya. Are paagal hai kya duniya. Aur tum kya bol rahe ho muje toh pata hi nahi that Isha aari hai. OMG. Itna jhut toh mat bolo yar. Duniya pagal nahi hai."

(Abhishek, how much lies will you tell, man? How much will you lie? You clearly said that Isha was coming. Now you're saying you had no idea that she was coming. Why lie? Why fool the world? Have you forgotten what you said? 'Hey, even my ex-girlfriend Isha is coming.' I asked, 'What's your plan then?' You said, 'I'm thinking of starting with a fight and then ending with love. It'll seem different to people that we had a fight and then fell in love. Is the world mad? And what are you saying, you didn't even know that Isha was coming? OMG. Don't tell so many lies, man. The world isn't stupid)."

It will be interesting to see how Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya's relationship unfolds in Bigg Boss 17 house.

