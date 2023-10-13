Bigg Boss 17: Archive room for contestants to review key conversations and fights

It is that time of the year! Bigg Boss 17 is all set to hit the TV screens. This year many unique factors have been added to the show to give the audiences an out-of-the-box experience. This year, the show will revolve around three parameters namely Dil, Dimag, and Dum. Salman Khan, the host of the show shot for three different promos catering to each parameter. Bigg Boss 17 is said to have the core theme of Couples versus Singles. Couples might get a few luxuries while the singles will have to struggle even for the basic necessities. The show will also have Bigg Boss taking sides with a few contestants while he would also favor some. Along with a lot of new factors, this season of Bigg Boss will have an Archive Room.

All about Archive Room

Archive Room is one of the most innovative and interesting additions to the Bigg Boss 17 house. If you're an ardent fan of the show, you must've heard them say "Camera may sab recorded hai" or "Ghar jaa ke footage dekh lena" (Everything is recorded in the camera or See the footage once you go home). Well, to make the lives of the contestants simpler (or more complicated), Bigg Boss 17 will have an Archive Room wherein selected contestants can revisit any particular conversation or incident that occurred in the house.

Have a look at the promo of Bigg Boss 17:

Host of Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan talks about associating with the show again

Talking about the show, the host Salman Khan said, “I have a long-standing association with Bigg Boss, and I've witnessed that each edition brings novelty and sets the bar of entertainment higher. In this season, the mantras of Dil, Dimaag aur Dum have laid out three paths for the contestants and it will be an exciting watch to see their journey unfold. I'm looking forward to hosting this one-of-a-kind edition as the contestants take on this interesting challenge of teaming up with the Boss himself.”

Contestants of Bigg Boss 17

Probable contestants this season include Ankita Lokahnde, Vicky Jain, Sunny Aryaa, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, and Rinku Dhawan among others.

