Bigg Boss 17: Arhaan Khan hiding the truth to Zubair Khan's suicide attempt; A look at top 5 controversies

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Within a few hours, the much-anticipated show, Bigg Boss Season 17 is all set to grace our screens and fans can't keep calm! Viewers are bracing themselves for another rollercoaster ride of emotions, drama, and unpredictable twists that lie ahead of them. Known for controversies and entertainment, Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss never fail to grab the attention of the audience. Ahead of the launch of the 17th season, let's revisit the times when the show made headlines owing to its controversial moments.

Take a look at the top 5 controversial moments of Bigg Boss:

Arhaan Khan hides his first marriage from Rashami Desai:

Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai's relationship was one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 13. It all started when Arhaan was seen proposing to Rashami with a ring and confessed his love for her. Not just Rashami, but other contestants were stunned to hear Arhaan's confession. However, later what happened on the weekend ka vaar, shocked the contestants, viewers and Rashami too. A shocking revelation by host Salman Khan exposed that Arhaan Khan had hidden his marriage and child from Rashami Desai.

This disclosure shattered Rashami's trust, leading to emotional confrontations and turmoil. Rashami Desai felt betrayed and she confronted Arhaan about his secrecy. Arhaan attempted to explain his reasons, but their relationship suffered irreparable damage. Following their exit from the BB house, the two engaged in a lot of rabble-rousing on social media.

Zubair Khan's suicide attempt:

During Bigg Boss 11, Salman Khan slammed contestant Zubair Khan during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes for disrespecting women in the house and using filthy language. An enraged Salman had threatened Zubair and called him a ‘nalla (useless) don’ and told him, “Kasam khuda ki, tere ko kutta nahi bana diya na, toh mera naam Salman Khan nahi (I swear to God, if I don’t make you a dog, my name is not Salman Khan).” Following that episode, Zubair was hospitalized after he consumed pills and attempted suicide. This jaw-dropping sequence was one of the most controversial incidents of Bigg Boss.

Watch video of when Salman Khan lost his calm-

Armaan Kohli’s arrest for assaulting Sofia Hayat:

Armaan Kohli had allegedly hit his co-contestant Sofia Hayat with a mob during a heated argument between them while being locked inside the Bigg Boss 7 house. After getting evicted from the show, in 2014, Sofia lodged a complaint against him at the Santacruz police station, and the matter was transferred to Lonavala. Armaan was then arrested by the Lonavala police from the reality show. This has been one of the biggest controversies of the show.

Watch a glimpse of Salman lashing out at Armaan:

Advertisement

Salman Khan throwing Priyanka Jagga out of the house:

It was Priyanka Jagga's offensive language that prompted her to the Bigg Boss house exit door. Salman had slammed Priyanka for making personal remarks about co-contestants Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi's late mother. Her arguing nature, however, was the final brick in the wall. Salman also asked her to leave the show. He was so enraged at her that he warned the channel that if she stayed, he would leave the show.

Watch a glimpse of that episode here-

Jad Hadid showing his b*tt to Bebika Dhurve:

In Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jad Hadid's reaction during an argument with Bebika Dhurve became one of the biggest controversial scenes of the season. When Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar were performing chores, Bebika Dhurve showed up screaming and Jad said that he was not interested in talking to a girly. Bebika told Jad to show his real self to which Jad responded in a shocking manner and showed his b*tt asking her to talk to his b*tt. Bebika lost her calm after seeing Jad's reaction got angry and threatened to leave the show. On the weekend ka vaar, Jad was called out by Salman for his unacceptable behavior. Later, Jad apologised to Bebika and the viewers for his reaction.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash to Dipika Kakar; list of Bigg Boss winners over years and what they are up to