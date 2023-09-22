Bigg Boss 17: Arjun Bijlani to participate in Salman Khan-led show? Here's what we know

The eagerly awaited countdown for Bigg Boss 17 is about to kick off, with the show's creators preparing for another exciting season. Fans are buzzing with excitement as numerous well-known celebrities are rumored to be in talks to join Salman Khan's controversial reality show. While the official contestant list remains undisclosed, speculations run rife. From popular television stars and to top-notch social media influencers, the potential lineup is diverse and intriguing. Adding to the intrigue, there is now speculation surrounding the participation of another popular figure and that is Arjun Bijlani.

Arjun Bijlani approached for Bigg Boss 17:

A source close to the production house told IANS that Arjun Bijlani has been approached to be a contestant in Bigg Boss Season 17. However, it is also reported that Arjun is yet to give a nod to this invitation. The report also says that the makers will wait for Arjun's confirmation within 2-3 days. Well, it will be interesting to see Arjun in Bigg Boss for the first if the actor agrees to participate.

Take a look at the first promo of Bigg Boss 17:

For the uninformed, Arjun has been a part of several reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Smart Jodi and so on. He even lifted the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Apart from participating, Arjun has hosted several reality shows like Dance Deewane, India's Got Talent 9, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, Splitsvilla 14 and many others. Currently, he is hosting India's Got Talent 10 and simultaneously playing the lead role in another show. Arjun is essaying the lead role of Shiv Kashyap in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti and is paired opposite Nikki Sharma.

Details about Bigg Boss 17:

The promo of Bigg Boss 17 featuring Salman Khan was released recently where the actor dropped a hunch about the show's new concept that will be based on - 'Dil, Dimaag aur Dum'. Recently, while talking to Tellychakkar, Ankita Lokhande also revealed that she will be seen in Bigg Boss 17. However, it is not yet confirmed whether her husband Vicky Jain will also be a part of the show or not.

