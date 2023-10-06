Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Singh to Divyanka Tripathi; here are 10 celebs who rejected Salman Khan's show

From next Sunday (October 15), the audiences will be glued to the screens in the evening watching the most controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 17. Whether you love it or hate it, Bigg Boss is the kind of show that you just can't get enough of. Once you're in the fandom, you just can't come out because it's that intriguing This show never fails to grab the attention of the audience and holds it till its conclusion. Every season of Bigg Boss receives huge viewership and it often makes headlines owing to its controversial moments.

As the makers prepare for the 17th season of Bigg Boss, the excitement for the upcoming season is in the air. There's a huge buzz about the show's theme which is 'Dil Dimaag and Dum', Bigg Boss house theme, tentative contestants, and so on. Fans are equally excited to see superstar Salman Khan grace the stage of Bigg Boss every weekend to interact with the contestants. As Bigg Boss' involvement keeps increasing each season, the audience can expect loads of entertainment, shocking twists and turns etc.

Each season prominent names from the showbiz industry and other genres are approached to participate in the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss. While some find themselves a perfect fit, others refuse to participate in the controversial show due to various reasons. Similarly, for Bigg Boss 17 several famous actors and content creators were approached to participate in the season. However, stating several reasons and due to other commitments, they refused to be a part of Bigg Boss 17.

Here are 10 celebs who rejected Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss Season 17:

Ayesha Singh

Bebika Dhurve

Sheezan Khan

Vivian Dsena

Divyanka Tripathi

Munawar Faruqui

Mohsin Khan

Faisal Shaikh

Dino James

Divya Agarwal

Update about Bigg Boss 17:

Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 17 promises to bring even more drama, entertainment, and excitement to the screens with its 'Dil, Dimaag and Dum' concept. Ever since the promo was released, the buzz around the show has been spreading like wildfire and fans can't keep calm.

With the show scheduled to stream next weekend, celebs like Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma, and Rishabh Jaiswal are probable contestants who might be a part of the show. However, the actors haven't confirmed anything yet. Bigg Boss 17 will hit the screens on October 15 onwards.

