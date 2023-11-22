Bigg Boss 17: BB 16 winner MC Stan drops PICS of his 'iconic moment' with Salman Khan, expresses gratitude

Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan has been in the news ever since he lifted the trophy of the controversial reality show. The rapper recently appeared in the ongoing seasons of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Season 17. MC Stan graced the show along with Farrey movie's star cast and interacted with the contestants and host Salman Khan.

MC Stan expresses gratitude:

Just a few minutes ago, MC Stan took to his social media handle and shared several pictures with his fans and followers. These snaps consist of MC Stan's candid moments with Bigg Boss 17 host Salman Khan and the Farrey star cast. Sharing this post, the Bigg Boss 16 winner also expressed gratitude for the platform as he returned on the same stage after a year of lifting the trophy.

In the caption of this post, MC Stan wrote, "i Try everyday Not to act like kanye. Being S T A N Iconic moment Back on BB After one whole year !!! Alhamdulhillah for everything ₹."

Take a look at MC Stan's post here-

Speaking about MC Stan, the rapper has sung a banger song for Farrey. The film is directed by Soumendra Padhi and stars Alizeh Agnihotri, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, and Zeyn Shaw, among others. It will be released on the big screens on November 24, 2023.

When MC Stan graced Bigg Boss 17, the rapper advised contestant Anurag Dobhal not to exit the show and not to be bothered by host Salman Khan's advice. MC Stan told him that Salman Khan's advice and feedback from the outside world have always been helpful, and he should also take it positively.

MC Stan also gave a piece of advice to his close friend Munawar Faruqui who is a contestant on Bigg Boss 17. MC Stan and Munawar's interaction was worth watching as they talked to each other in Mumbai slang. Stan also advised him that he should start playing smart. Munawar took the advice and said he would up his game.

Speaking about MC Stan's journey in Bigg Boss 16, the rapper developed a close bond with Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Abdu Rozik during his stint in the show. Informally known as 'mandali', their friendship remained even after the show ended.

