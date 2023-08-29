Bigg Boss 17: Bigg Boss 15's Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash to be part of Salman Khan-hosted show; Report

Popular celeb couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been in the news ever since they participated in the Salman Khan-led controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15. The show turned out to be a life-changing experience for Karan and Tejasswi as both fell in love with each other during their stint and have been going headstrong since then. Now, as the rumors regarding Bigg Boss' return have been doing the rounds for a few days, a recent update about the show might leave TejRan fans excited. Read on.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash in Bigg Boss 17?

According to Tellychakkar's sources and fan clubs, a few ex-contestants of Bigg Boss will be entering the Bigg Boss 17 house where they will be mentoring the contestants and would be guiding them in the game. As per the portal's report, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are the first names that are almost confirmed to enter the Salman Khan-led show again. It is also said that the couple will be living in Bigg Boss 17 house for about one or two weeks. For the uninformed, this is not the first time that ex-contestants would be entering the show. Bigg Boss 14 also had Gauahar Khan, Siddarth Shukla and Hina Khan entering the house and staying for almost 3 weeks as seniors.

Speaking about Karan and Tejasswi's professional life, Karan was last seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal whereas Tejasswi recently wrapped up her show Naagin 6.

Read more details about Bigg Boss 17:

While talking to us, Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Bebika Dhurve mentioned about being approached for Bigg Boss 17. She shared that she will take some time before giving a nod to the next season of Bigg Boss. RadhaKrishn fame Mallika Singh also received an invitation to Salman Khan's show but she declined the offer. Celebs such as Soundous Moufakir, Alice Kaushik, and Kanwar Dhillon have been reportedly approached for the reality show.

Reportedly, Bigg Boss 17 will have an interesting theme of singles vs. couples and hence the contestants might be chosen according to that criteria. According to the rumors, Bigg Boss 17 will premiere on October 20. However, there is no confirmation about the same.

