Bigg Boss 17: Celebrity mentors will enter the show to bring new twists; Report

Bigg Boss Season 17 has already started making headlines even before its premiere. Every day there are new news and speculations surrounding the popular yet controversial reality TV show. While megastar Salman Khan will be returning as the host, it is also rumored that unlike the previous seasons the new season will have couples participating in the show. Now, another rumor which is doing the round is that Bigg Boss season 17 will also witness celebrity mentors joining the contestants.

Bigg Boss season 17 might have celebrity mentors

According to a recent report, Bigg Boss season 17 might witness some popular celebrities entering the show to guide the new contestants. These celebrity mentors will enter the show every week to give a better guidance and insight into a contestant’s game. These mentors will be no less than a true friend as they will give the most helpful advice to the contestants so that they improve their game, thoughts, and actions and getting a better understanding of the audience’s perspective. They will also give them an idea about who is their real friend or enemy inside the house and the necessary strategies during tasks which will push them to go ahead in the difficult game.

Things will definitely get interesting with these mentors bringing new twists and turns in the game. Whether this new format will help the contestants or backfire on them, only time will tell. For the information, in Bigg Boss season 14 we too had popular and strong ex-contestants Gauahar Khan, Siddarth Shukla and Hina Khan entering the house and staying for almost 3 weeks as seniors to the new contestants. That concept was received well by the audience and so the makers decided to bring back something on the similar seasons. One thing is for sure the Salman Khan-led reality show will witness a lot of drama with these new formats and the mentors' relationship with the contestants will change the dynamics of the house every week.

More about Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss season 17 promises to be more exciting than the previous seasons. According to reports, couples like Kanwar Dhillon-Alice Kaushik, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, and Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain might participate in the show. The show will soon go on air on Colors TV.

