Bigg Boss 17: 'Cheeks pe kiss kar dena, please', Abhishek Kumar's cute apology for Khanzaadi; is Isha jealous?

Bigg Boss 17 is keeping the fans entertained. The show has a right proportion of spice, controversies, fights, friendship, and love. The previous episode had an interesting nomination process. The show recently witnessed high-voltage drama with the entry of Isha Malviya's current boyfriend Samarth Jurel. While Isha refused her relationship initially, she accepted it later. Ever since Isha announced being in a relationship with Samarth, her ex-flame Abhishek has grown closer to Khanzaadi.

Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi's budding romance

Khanzaadi was quite moved seeing Abhishek's state after Samarth Jurel's entry. She supported Abhishek and also motivated him to move on. While Abhishek was feeling low, Khanzaadi gave him a warm hug which left Abhishek motivated and he stated it to be his favorite moment of Bigg Boss 17. To make him smile, Munawar Faruqui too linked him up with Khanzaadi and now things have started to take off between the two. The duo is often seen in each others' company. In a fun act, Abhishek also announced that he is interested in Khanzaadi.

Now, the viewers of Bigg Boss 17 will witness their cute bond blossoming as Abhishek tries to cajole Khanzaadi who's throwing a tantrum. In a recent promo, Abhishek is seen running behind her and apologizing to her. He holds his hands and apologizes to her. Khanzaadi asks if he would do the same mistake again, to this Abhishek replied, "Cheeks pe kiss kar dena, please".

Have a look at the Bigg Boss 17 promo

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar's status

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar entered the show on a sour note. The duo were in a relationship and met after one year of their break-up, on the sets of Bigg Boss 17. Isha claimed to be single and revealed that Abhishek was extremely aggressive and possessive and that's why they broke up.

The duo started to share a different bond inside the house wherein it was speculated that they could get back together. And that's when Bigg Boss played a googly and revealed that Isha wasn't single all this while. The makers of the show sent her current boyfriend into the show, changing many dynamics.



