Bigg Boss 17: Contestants get ready to lock horns for first captaincy task of season

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite dramatic with each passing episode. The previous episode was filled with some light moments as K-pop sensation Aoora entered the house as the wild card contestant of the season. The episode also had a few ugly fights.

Now, in the upcoming episode of the show, the contestants will gear up for the first captaincy task of the season.

Bigg Boss 17 to have its first captaincy task

As per sources, the contestants will lock horns for the first captaincy task of Bigg Boss 17. Until now, the Bigg Boss decided who would rule the house from the Dimaag's Room, however, now the contestants will fight among themselves to be the captain or support the person who they feel can be a great Captain of the house.

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 contestants who ruled the house so far

So far, Dimag Room members like Munawar Faruqui, Anurag Dobhal, Sunny Aryaa, Arun Mashettey, Sana Raees Khan, Samarth Jurel, Aishwarya Sharma, Rinku Dhawan, Jigna Vora and Mannara Chopra got the opportunity of collectively ruling the house at some point in the show. However, with the classic Captain system, only one contestant will get the privilege to be the captain and enjoy the benefits of being the one.

About the first Captaincy task of Bigg Boss 17

The first Bigg Boss 17 Captaincy task will have an eagle-like creature in the garden area. The contestants will have to vote one person out after the buzzer sounds, it will have five rounds in all. The contestants who reach first near the marked area around the eagle will get the chance to remove one contestant from the Captaincy race. The one who stays until the last wins the task.

Aishwarya Sharma and Arun Mashettey's fight

Dimag Room members Aishwarya Sharma and Arun Mashettey who are collectively running the house, will be seen getting into an argument in the upcoming episode over cooking food. Arun would ask Aishwarya to cook a certain vegetable while Aishwarya will deny the same.



