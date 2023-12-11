Bigg Boss 17, Dec 10: Aishwarya Sharma feels being portrayed wrong; seeks clarity from Neil Bhatt

In today's episode of Bigg Boss 17, Aishwarya Sharma opened up about her feelings for her husband, Neil Bhatt, and shared how she is portrayed in a negative light. The actress explained that the inmates are trying to show Neil is afraid of her. While having a conversation on this, the two sat down and cleared their take on the issue.

Aishwarya Sharma wants Neil Bhatt to make his stand clear

After a fun and interactive session with Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, Aishwarya Sharma, and Neil Bhatt came to their room. The actress said to Neil, “They are trying to show that you fear me. So, you clear this point whether you are afraid of me or not so that I'll accept that you are feared.” Replying to this, Neil commented, “Do you want to fight with me? Why should I clear anything to you?”

Later, Aishwarya Sharma explained, “I'll not say anything to you. If people feel that you are scared of me, so I'm sorry. It feels like I'm overpowering on anything. They are portraying wrong.” Abhishek landed an answer and told her, “Loving his own wife is wrong, I think.” Aishwarya agreed and said, “Yes, at least in their eyes.”

Taking the conversation further, Aishwarya asked, “I don't know. Please tell me whether I look so irritable. But I know you love me. Rest everything go to hell, and I don't have anything to do with someone else.”

“I love you, and I know my husband very well. And if you feel like putting forward your opinions, so please do,” added Aishwarya. Landing a reply, Neil Bhatt said, “Stop telling me this again and again. I'm putting my opinions every time and it's now getting irritating to hear from you now. I won't shout or scream like others because I'm Neil Bhatt.”

The next moment, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress clarified, “I didn't say that you should shout and talk to me.” Neil Bhatt again emphasized his previous statement, and his wife then apparently agreed.

