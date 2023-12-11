Bigg Boss 17, Dec 10: Emotional Munawar Faruqui feels he didn’t receive equal efforts from Mannara Chopra

Bigg Boss 17 is making headlines with the clashes between contestants and ugly spats among the inmates. In tonight's episode, Munawar Faruqui gets emotional as he realizes that Mannara Chopra is not making the same efforts as that of him to their friendship bond. The former also has a brief discussion about it with Isha Malviya and Vicky Jain. Later, Munawar lands a conversation with Mannara Chopra, too.

Munawar Faruqui is in dilemma

In the past episodes, the equation between Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra turned strange after the two got into an argument. Speaking of today's episode, Munawar Faruqui and Isha Malviya talked about the former's bond with Mannara Chopra. He said to Isha, “What to expect from Mannara? Her matters are always entangled.”

Munawar further explained his views, and Isha supported him by saying, “Don't you want to get in return the same efforts from the people whom you handle maturely.” In reply to this, Munawar clarifies how he can demand effort from her side. Isha Malviya then asked him to become a little expressive. The actress also made him understand that terms like friendship and best friends are very casual for Mannara Chopra.

As the two discussed more, Munawar got emotional, and Isha Malviya consoled him by saying, “You don't need to cry.” The former was quick to respond and said, “No, I'm not crying.”

Advertisement

Later, Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain also discussed the equation of Mannara Chopra with the former. As the two talked, Vicky explained that he wanted to make him understand the circumstances around him. Meanwhile, Munawar again got teary-eyed.

The next moment, Mannara Chopra came to Munawar, and that was when the two opened up about a few aspects of their friendship. The actress said, “I'm sorry for whatever I have done to you.” Later, she asked him, “Are you losing patience with me?” To this, Munawar clarified that he needed to figure things out on his own. Lastly, they wished each other a good night, and Mannara went away.

For more updates on Bigg Boss 17, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Dec 9 : Salman Khan schools Abhishek Kumar for passing comment on Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel