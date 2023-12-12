Bigg Boss 17, Dec. 11, 2023: Nominations unfold; Khanzaadi, Vicky Jain, and others face elimination drama

Bigg Boss 17, Dec. 11, 2023 : In the recent nomination task on Bigg Boss 17 contestants were instructed to conduct the process in the classic way. This method required each contestant to enter the confession room one by one and nominate two fellow contestants whom they wanted to see eliminated from the show. The decision to revert to the classic nomination added a nostalgic feel as it had been a major practice in the previous seasons of Bigg Boss but had not been implemented in the 17th season until now.

Nominations task- The Classic way:

As the nomination task unfolded, contestants took their turns as they entered the confession room to reveal their chosen nominees. Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Anurag Dobhal, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mahashetty nominated Abhishek Kumar, mentioning his aggressive nature as the main reason. Abhishek's aggression became apparent in his prior dispute with Vicky over utensil cleaning. Vicky also nominated him saying, "Kaafi badtameez hai" (He is quite ill-mannered). Both Samarth and Ankita accused the Udaariyan actor of constantly displaying an aggressive pattern of behavior towards everyone.

Apart from Abhishek, Vicky Jain was nominated by five contestants, and Khanzaadi received four votes, as the rest of the elimination nominees.

Rinku Dhawan, chose to nominate Ankita, stating, "genuine nahi hai, pretend hai" (she isn't genuine, but rather pretentious). Rinku also shared her disappointment with Ankita, expressing that the Pavitra Rishta actress had not made an effort to bond with her. Although Ankita wasn’t one of the nominated contestants, Rinku was upset with Ankita and it seemed crystal clear.

Have a look at the Bigg Boss 17 promo:

Neil Bhatt, who had been nominated for the entire season by the 'Dimag' room, was the fourth contestant for elimination, alongside Khanzaadi, Vicky, and Abhishek from the Bigg Boss 17 house.

